July 11, 2022, 10:53:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rishi Sunak
Author
Topic: Rishi Sunak (Read 75 times)
Tintin
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 311
Rishi Sunak
«
on:
Today
at 07:12:48 PM »
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Rutters
Posts: 733
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:32:53 PM »
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 525
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.
Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer
"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit?
Rutters
Posts: 733
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:04:07 PM »
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
SimbaT
Posts: 38
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:54:27 PM »
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"
So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!
Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
Rutters
Posts: 733
Re: Rishi Sunak
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:18:04 PM »
That all depends on what your interpretation of 'injustice' is and which demographics are allowed to be victims of it.
I can see why she'd be a nightmare for the Identity Politicians.
