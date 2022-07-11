Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2022
Author Topic: Rishi Sunak  (Read 74 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 07:12:48 PM »
If he becomes PM, then the Tories will lose the next GE.
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:32:53 PM »
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.

Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer  :bc:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 07:32:53 PM
Kemi Badenoch would be a fantastic appointment.

Diligent, intelligent, serious, statesmanlike, anti-woke, black, female, brexiteer  :bc:

"Anti-woke"? Considering "woke" is a made up thing to help those whose spelling abilities don't stretch to "political correctness" (another made up thing) Is she anti made up things or has she bought into the the bull shit?
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:04:07 PM »
All words are made up but you need to consider who made it up, who were they influenced by and what were their motives.
SimbaT

« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:54:27 PM »
"alert to injustice in society, especially racism"

So she is anti being aware of injustice? What a quality!

Suppose can see why some on here would love her.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:18:04 PM »
That all depends on what your interpretation of 'injustice' is and which demographics are allowed to be victims of it.

I can see why she'd be a nightmare for the Identity Politicians.
