July 12, 2022, 12:17:02 PM
Author Topic: "I am a free man and I do not recognise statute law"  (Read 243 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: July 08, 2022, 02:28:08 PM »
Don't you mate? thats nice for you, recognise this 9 weeks in jail then  monkey.

A few crackerjacks and bar room barristers think they can rely on this "freeman of the land" argument to get away with being bell ends . Don't think it has ever ended well in court

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/man-who-spat-police-officer-24433752
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:56:04 PM »
Contempt of court.

There enough examples of this never working so not sure why they persist. Turkeys (the Judiciary) are not going to vote for Christmas.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:18:10 PM »
Some things seem to get stuck in quite a few heads for some reasons and nothing it would seem can get them out. Walked past a Spoons earlier and despite the heat down here they've got their big front windows wide open, basically meaning the only difference the air-con will make is to their electricity much bigger! But all the toothless old guys insist that when it's hot outside you open windows!
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:19 AM »
Some things seem to get stuck in quite a few heads for some reasons and nothing it would seem can get them out. Walked past a Spoons earlier and despite the heat down here they've got their big front windows wide open, basically meaning the only difference the air-con will make is to their electricity much bigger! But all the toothless old guys insist that when it's hot outside you open windows!


Used to share a portacabin with thick cunts like that (Degree qualified engineers as well!!!). Had a/c in there but cos it was hot outside they would walk in and open all the windows.  :wanker:
