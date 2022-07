MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 713







Posts: 4 713 "I am a free man and I do not recognise statute law" « on: Today at 02:28:08 PM » .



A few crackerjacks and bar room barristers think they can rely on this "freeman of the land" argument to get away with being bell ends . Don't think it has ever ended well in court



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/man-who-spat-police-officer-24433752 Don't you mate? thats nice for you, recognise this 9 weeks in jail thenA few crackerjacks and bar room barristers think they can rely on this "freeman of the land" argument to get away with being bell ends . Don't think it has ever ended well in court Logged