July 11, 2022, 06:01:52 PM
Author Topic: Starmer and Raynor  (Read 361 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 524


« on: July 08, 2022, 12:39:28 PM »
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!
SimbaT

Posts: 37


« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2022, 01:04:33 PM »
Really bad week for shy tories
Rutters
Posts: 730


« Reply #2 on: July 08, 2022, 01:24:27 PM »
Why do you think that's bad for shy Tories? What else went badly for shy Tories?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 615


« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2022, 09:02:05 PM »
Best news today. Starmer and Ginger Growler are the Tories best hope.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 084


« Reply #4 on: July 08, 2022, 09:18:49 PM »
Labour should be pissing it .....but are;nt ,  but its all boris's fault
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
John Theone
Posts: 540



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on July 08, 2022, 12:39:28 PM
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!

Predictable  especially when the Durham Police Commissioner was also at the 'party'

kippers
Posts: 3 310


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:11:45 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 08, 2022, 01:04:33 PM
Really bad week for shy tories



What is a shy tory ??
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 152



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:33:42 PM »
shy because I cant get a word in edgeways from the Muswell Hill set?
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Posts: 730


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:25 PM »
A 'Shy Tory' is anyone slightly right of centre who usually stays quiet because if they do pipe up there's always some ill-informed Marxist ready to shout 'evil', 'vile', 'odious', 'fascist', 'racist', 'misogynist', 'homophobe' or 'transphobe' at them.

They're also the reason why Labour lose elections/referendums which they were expecting to win.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 764



« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:11:14 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 03:54:25 PM


 Marxist

ready to shout  'fascist'



 
Rutters
Posts: 730


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:24:56 PM »
Marxism is a form of political and economic theory whereas Fascism is authoritarian governance.

Marxism doesn't have to be fascist (although usually ends up that way) however any political regime has the potential to be ran fascistically.
