July 11, 2022, 06:01:46 PM
Starmer and Raynor
Topic: Starmer and Raynor (Read 360 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 524
Starmer and Raynor
«
on:
July 08, 2022, 12:39:28 PM »
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!
SimbaT
Posts: 37
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #1 on:
July 08, 2022, 01:04:33 PM »
Really bad week for shy tories
Rutters
Posts: 730
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #2 on:
July 08, 2022, 01:24:27 PM »
Why do you think that's bad for shy Tories? What else went badly for shy Tories?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 615
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #3 on:
July 08, 2022, 09:02:05 PM »
Best news today. Starmer and Ginger Growler are the Tories best hope.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 084
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #4 on:
July 08, 2022, 09:18:49 PM »
Labour should be pissing it .....but are;nt , but its all boris's fault
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
John Theone
Posts: 540
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on July 08, 2022, 12:39:28 PM
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!
Predictable especially when the Durham Police Commissioner was also at the 'party'
kippers
Posts: 3 310
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:11:45 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 08, 2022, 01:04:33 PM
Really bad week for shy tories
What is a shy tory ??
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 152
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:33:42 PM »
shy because I cant get a word in edgeways from the Muswell Hill set?
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Posts: 730
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:54:25 PM »
A 'Shy Tory' is anyone slightly right of centre who usually stays quiet because if they do pipe up there's always some ill-informed Marxist ready to shout 'evil', 'vile', 'odious', 'fascist', 'racist', 'misogynist', 'homophobe' or 'transphobe' at them.
They're also the reason why Labour lose elections/referendums which they were expecting to win.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 764
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:11:14 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:54:25 PM
Marxist
ready to shout 'fascist'
Rutters
Posts: 730
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:24:56 PM »
Marxism is a form of political and economic theory whereas Fascism is authoritarian governance.
Marxism doesn't have to be fascist (although usually ends up that way) however any political regime has the potential to be ran fascistically.
