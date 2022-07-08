Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Starmer and Raynor
Squarewheelbike
« on: Today at 12:39:28 PM »
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!
SimbaT

« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:33 PM »
Really bad week for shy tories
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:27 PM »
Why do you think that's bad for shy Tories? What else went badly for shy Tories?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:05 PM »
Best news today. Starmer and Ginger Growler are the Tories best hope.
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:18:49 PM »
Labour should be pissing it .....but are;nt ,  but its all boris's fault
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
