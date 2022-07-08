Welcome,
July 08, 2022, 10:14:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Starmer and Raynor
Author
Topic: Starmer and Raynor (Read 114 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 522
Starmer and Raynor
«
on:
Today
at 12:39:28 PM »
In the clear, nothing to see here say Durham Police!
SimbaT
Posts: 37
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:04:33 PM »
Really bad week for shy tories
Rutters
Posts: 728
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:24:27 PM »
Why do you think that's bad for shy Tories? What else went badly for shy Tories?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 612
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:02:05 PM »
Best news today. Starmer and Ginger Growler are the Tories best hope.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 084
Re: Starmer and Raynor
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:18:49 PM »
Labour should be pissing it .....but are;nt , but its all boris's fault
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
