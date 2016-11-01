Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD  (Read 62 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 PM »
James Caan. Good age at 82.

Fabulous actor
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 PM »
Look what they did to my boy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 PM »
The kicking Sonny gives Carlo is legendary. Finishes by twatting him with a bin. Magic darts. Although Caan was shit in Dragons Den.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 PM »
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:16:45 PM


First saw Rollerball aged about 12, looking about 10, but armed with an elder brothers birth certificate!
