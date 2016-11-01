Welcome,
SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
Author
Topic: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
BMX Bandit
SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:19 PM »
James Caan. Good age at 82.
Fabulous actor
Ben G
Re: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:56 PM »
Look what they did to my boy
Tory Cunt
Re: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:35 PM »
The kicking Sonny gives Carlo is legendary. Finishes by twatting him with a bin. Magic darts. Although Caan was shit in Dragons Den.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:45 PM »
Squarewheelbike
Re: SONNY CORLEONE BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:31 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 10:16:45 PM
First saw Rollerball aged about 12, looking about 10, but armed with an elder brothers birth certificate!
