Author Topic: Imagine Liking A Drink And Running A Pub...  (Read 22 times)
« on: Today at 06:33:43 PM »
....it must be really difficult to not fall into the trap of boozing with your regulars every night. What prompted this fascinating thought was sitting in the garden just now. The sun's out, the barbecue's getting stoked up, and I've got the cricket on with a bottle of pesh and a pipe. It got me thinking how great it would be to run a campsite (tents, caravans etc not a concentration camp-site). Then it occurred to me that I might I fall into the trap of drinking, smoking and eating either burnt or underdone meat every night with my guests. Perhaps that's why Rob has never opened a crèche.
