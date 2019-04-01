calamity

Boris Gone
« on: Yesterday at 01:31:58 PM »
Officially.



Things going to get very interesting now.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:52:56 PM »
How long before Carrie flies the nest. She does't strike me as one to be satisfied with a powerless pleb for a husband.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:13:54 PM »
Just like Harry and Meghan, it's classic coercive control.



Your personality changes, you start saying the same things and thinking in the same way. He even started using some of her stock phrases and co-opting her RadFem/Green/Animal Rights friends as advisors.



Nimco Ali was a particularly pernicious example.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 PM »
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them. Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:07 PM »
I think you're very wrong. We all know the political prejudices of Mses Obama, Blair, Markle, Macron, Johnson because they often ride their spouses coat-tails to espouse their own ideologies.



What were Messrs Thatcher/May's political opinions? Did they even have any?



...and criticising a woman isn't misogynous...unless you're going to call criticism of men 'misandrous'?

Logged

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:38 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 03:10:50 PM
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them. Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.



Play the ball not the man. It was obvious to anyone that his decisions and policy choices were influenced strongly by Carrie, also his choice of advisors, cabinet members etc. Whether an unelected official should have this much soft power is open for debate. The list of things she has had a hand in is quite bewildering, for someone who is neither elected nor qualified. Its another thing that questions Boris suitability to lead, he is seemingly lead in no small part by little Boris .



Carrie is extremely ambitious and extremely politically active, in my humble depending what Boris decides to do next will affect his suitability in her eyes. I could be wrong of course. This is not misogyny, the assumption is based on my interpretation of her actions. Its not based on her sex.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:48:00 AM »
Unfortunately we now live in a world where any criticism of a woman will automatically see some people shouting about misogyny, racism, the patriarchy (also see: black people and racism)



This has happened because the working class has been a massive disappointment to the left in not overthrowing capitalism so they turned instead to promoting white, male, straight people as oppressors of black, female, gay people.



This is, of course, stone-cold, nail-on, absolute, 100% buggery bollocks because it's still the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and powerless. Only now we have the poor and powerless fighting amongst themselves in endless 'culture wars'.

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:43:42 AM »
Not playing any man at all. I have no idea who you are and I posted the very same thing on this issue a few months ago on this board



Criticism of women is of course not always misogyny, but labelling and criticising women for things that a man would not be criticised for is rooted in misogny or sexism. Many people don't like "uppity" women and feel the need to tear them down. Like I say, its a caricature rarely made of male partners

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:48:00 AM
Unfortunately we now live in a world where any criticism of a woman will automatically see some people shouting about misogyny, racism, the patriarchy (also see: black people and racism)



This has happened because the working class has been a massive disappointment to the left in not overthrowing capitalism so they turned instead to promoting white, male, straight people as oppressors of black, female, gay people.



This is, of course, stone-cold, nail-on, absolute, 100% buggery bollocks because it's still the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and powerless. Only now we have the poor and powerless fighting amongst themselves in endless 'culture wars'.



I agree with this, although I think these "culture wars" only really exist on online platforms. In real life, only a tiny percentage of people from each extreme are actually animated by it. Everyone else just gets on with life as it is and doesnt really give two hoots about whatever drama a bunch of daft lefty university students or daft Daily mail columnists are trying to cook up

Re: Boris Gone
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:12:08 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Not playing any man at all. I have no idea who you are and I posted the very same thing on this issue a few months ago on this board



Criticism of women is of course not always misogyny, but labelling and criticising women for things that a man would not be criticised for is rooted in misogny or sexism. Many people don't like "uppity" women and feel the need to tear them down. Like I say, its a caricature rarely made of male partners



Can't speak for 'Calamity' but I think he was referring Boris rather than himself.



Men are often criticised for things women are not eg 'toxic' 'privileged' 'controlling' etc. Would you join me in condemning the feminists doing so as 'misandrous'?



The male equivalent to 'uppity' would be 'macho' 'machismo' or 'machiavellian'. Gender stereotypical phrases which you will hear far more than 'uppity' (esp. macho)