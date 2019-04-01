Welcome,
July 08, 2022, 01:37:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris Gone
Author
Topic: Boris Gone (Read 152 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
calamity
Posts: 8 572
Crabamity
Boris Gone
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:58 PM »
Officially.
Things going to get very interesting now.
BMX Bandit
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:38:53 PM »
The Slippery Pig
has been Slaughtered
calamity
Offline
Crabamity
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:56 PM »
How long before Carrie flies the nest. She does't strike me as one to be satisfied with a powerless pleb for a husband.
Rutters
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:54 PM »
Just like Harry and Meghan, it's classic coercive control.
Your personality changes, you start saying the same things and thinking in the same way. He even started using some of her stock phrases and co-opting her RadFem/Green/Animal Rights friends as advisors.
Nimco Ali was a particularly pernicious example.
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:50 PM »
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them. Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.
Rutters
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:05:07 PM »
I think you're very wrong. We all know the political prejudices of Mses Obama, Blair, Markle, Macron, Johnson because they often ride their spouses coat-tails to espouse their own ideologies.
What were Messrs Thatcher/May's political opinions? Did they even have any?
...and criticising a woman isn't misogynous...unless you're going to call criticism of men 'misandrous'?
calamity
Offline
Crabamity
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:17:38 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 03:10:50 PM
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them. Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.
Play the ball not the man. It was obvious to anyone that his decisions and policy choices were influenced strongly by Carrie, also his choice of advisors, cabinet members etc. Whether an unelected official should have this much soft power is open for debate. The list of things she has had a hand in is quite bewildering, for someone who is neither elected nor qualified. Its another thing that questions Boris suitability to lead, he is seemingly lead in no small part by little Boris .
Carrie is extremely ambitious and extremely politically active, in my humble depending what Boris decides to do next will affect his suitability in her eyes. I could be wrong of course. This is not misogyny, the assumption is based on my interpretation of her actions. Its not based on her sex.
Rutters
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:48:00 AM »
Unfortunately we now live in a world where any criticism of a woman will automatically see some people shouting about misogyny, racism, the patriarchy (also see: black people and racism)
This has happened because the working class has been a massive disappointment to the left in not overthrowing capitalism so they turned instead to promoting white, male, straight people as oppressors of black, female, gay people.
This is, of course, stone-cold, nail-on, absolute, 100% buggery bollocks because it's still the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and powerless. Only now we have the poor and powerless fighting amongst themselves in endless 'culture wars'.
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:43:42 AM »
Not playing any man at all. I have no idea who you are and I posted the very same thing on this issue a few months ago on this board
Criticism of women is of course not always misogyny, but labelling and criticising women for things that a man would not be criticised for is rooted in misogny or sexism. Many people don't like "uppity" women and feel the need to tear them down. Like I say, its a caricature rarely made of male partners
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:48:00 AM
Unfortunately we now live in a world where any criticism of a woman will automatically see some people shouting about misogyny, racism, the patriarchy (also see: black people and racism)
This has happened because the working class has been a massive disappointment to the left in not overthrowing capitalism so they turned instead to promoting white, male, straight people as oppressors of black, female, gay people.
This is, of course, stone-cold, nail-on, absolute, 100% buggery bollocks because
it's still the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and powerless. Only now we have the poor and powerless fighting amongst themselves in endless 'culture wars'.
I agree with this, although I think these "culture wars" only really exist on online platforms. In real life, only a tiny percentage of people from each extreme are actually animated by it. Everyone else just gets on with life as it is and doesnt really give two hoots about whatever drama a bunch of daft lefty university students or daft Daily mail columnists are trying to cook up
Rutters
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:12:08 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 11:43:42 AM
Not playing any man at all. I have no idea who you are and I posted the very same thing on this issue a few months ago on this board
Criticism of women is of course not always misogyny, but labelling and criticising women for things that a man would not be criticised for is rooted in misogny or sexism. Many people don't like "uppity" women and feel the need to tear them down. Like I say, its a caricature rarely made of male partners
Can't speak for 'Calamity' but I think he was referring Boris rather than himself.
Men are often criticised for things women are not eg 'toxic' 'privileged' 'controlling' etc. Would you join me in condemning the feminists doing so as 'misandrous'?
The male equivalent to 'uppity' would be 'macho' 'machismo' or 'machiavellian'. Gender stereotypical phrases which you will hear far more than 'uppity' (esp. macho)
Rutters
Online
Re: Boris Gone
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:21:19 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 11:49:17 AM
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:48:00 AM
Unfortunately we now live in a world where any criticism of a woman will automatically see some people shouting about misogyny, racism, the patriarchy (also see: black people and racism)
This has happened because the working class has been a massive disappointment to the left in not overthrowing capitalism so they turned instead to promoting white, male, straight people as oppressors of black, female, gay people.
This is, of course, stone-cold, nail-on, absolute, 100% buggery bollocks because
it's still the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and powerless. Only now we have the poor and powerless fighting amongst themselves in endless 'culture wars'.
I agree with this, although I think these "culture wars" only really exist on online platforms. In real life, only a tiny percentage of people from each extreme are actually animated by it. Everyone else just gets on with life as it is and doesnt really give two hoots about whatever drama a bunch of daft lefty university students or daft Daily mail columnists are trying to cook up
True. In working-class conversations we agreed that men and women, black and white, gay and straight are all treated badly, that's why we're poor. And that's why we used to vote Labour, until Labour shifted
However the culture wars circulate within the middle-income, chattering class politicos...and unfortunately that's where the power lies because that's where more parliamentary politicians originate.
This permeates though and in most pubs you can hear conversations about George Floyd, Pride Week and Women's Rights or any assortment of Identity Political issues.
