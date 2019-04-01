Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris Gone  (Read 78 times)
« on: Today at 01:31:58 PM »
Officially.

Things going to get very interesting now.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:38:53 PM »
The Slippery Pig


has been Slaughtered

 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »
How long before Carrie flies the nest. She does't strike me as one to be satisfied with a powerless pleb for a husband.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:13:54 PM »
Just like Harry and Meghan, it's classic coercive control.

Your personality changes, you start saying the same things and thinking in the same way. He even started using some of her stock phrases and co-opting her RadFem/Green/Animal Rights friends as advisors.

Nimco Ali was a particularly pernicious example.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:50 PM »
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them.   Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:05:07 PM »
I think you're very wrong. We all know the political prejudices of Mses Obama, Blair, Markle, Macron, Johnson because they often ride their spouses coat-tails to espouse their own ideologies.

What were Messrs Thatcher/May's political opinions? Did they even have any?

...and criticising a woman isn't misogynous...unless you're going to call criticism of men 'misandrous'?
