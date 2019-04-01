|
MF(c) DOOM
|
I think there is a misogynistic tendency, particularly in the British press, to portray leaders wives as conniving, controlling Lady MacBeth type figures, especially if they have a bit about them. Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama. Meghan Markle, Brigitte Macron, Carrie, Yoko Ono all get the treatment. Whereas male counterparts like Denis Thatcher and Theresa Mays husband are always portrayed as loveable, loyal and supportive old duffers who gave up their own ambitions to support and give wise counsel to their wives.