July 12, 2022, 12:16:52 PM
News:
Womens Euros
Author
Topic: Womens Euros (Read 221 times)
BMX Bandit
Womens Euros
July 06, 2022, 12:35:34 PM »
Are you tuning in?
Rutters
Re: Womens Euros
July 06, 2022, 05:18:31 PM »
Doesn't appear to be a lot of take-up on here.
Maybe they should get a few Transwomen in to raise the standard?
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Womens Euros
July 06, 2022, 05:19:56 PM »
Read the BBC and you'd think it was a significant tournament ffs.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Womens Euros
July 06, 2022, 05:46:03 PM »
I would sooner swallow a miniature camera and watch the pizza & chips I've just eaten turn into shit.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bernie
Re: Womens Euros
Today
at 09:13:06 AM »
Thoroughly enjoying it. Come on the Lionesses!!!
