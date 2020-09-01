Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Womens Euros  (Read 98 times)
BMX Bandit

« on: Today at 12:35:34 PM »
Are you tuning in?
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:18:31 PM »
Doesn't appear to be a lot of take-up on here.

Maybe they should get a few Transwomen in to raise the standard?
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:56 PM »
Read the BBC and you'd think it was a significant tournament ffs.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:46:03 PM »
I would sooner swallow a miniature camera and watch the pizza & chips I've just eaten turn into shit.
