It was inevitable. Completely incompetent and couldnt lie straight in bed. An opportunist who saw Brexit as his chance to get the power he craved. When he got it, he was exposed for what he is.



I think quite a few of us remember his first foray into the National consciousness on HIGNFY in the 90's and watched appalled as people fell for the well rehearsed bumbling and attention grabbing. History will look back at this era and wonder how two well established democracies ended up with the worst possible leaders you could pick!