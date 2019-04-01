Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Bye bye Boris
Hugo First
« on: Today at 06:28:51 PM »
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit Boris Johnson's cabinet amid a row over the handling of misconduct claims against ex-Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher
Ben G
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:30:04 PM »
He always self implodes.

For such an intelligent man hes got no common sense at all
Tory Cunt
Tory Cunt

« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:39 PM »
The leader of Raw will be pulling his hair out.

He is Doris' number one fan
Ben G
Ben G
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:35:39 PM »
We need a proper low tax, small state conservative PM.

No more of these semi liberals.
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:05 PM »
It was inevitable. Completely incompetent and couldnt lie straight in bed. An opportunist who saw Brexit as his chance to get the power he craved. When he got it, he was exposed for what he is.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:03:38 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 06:44:05 PM
It was inevitable. Completely incompetent and couldnt lie straight in bed. An opportunist who saw Brexit as his chance to get the power he craved. When he got it, he was exposed for what he is.

I think quite a few of us remember his first foray into the National consciousness on HIGNFY in the 90's and watched appalled as people fell for the well rehearsed bumbling and attention grabbing. History will look back at this era and wonder how two well established democracies ended up with the worst possible leaders you could pick!
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:34:25 PM »
A new Tory leader might just be what Labour need the least
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:37:46 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 07:34:25 PM
A new Tory leader might just be what Labour need the least

Very probably. However hopefully it will be a return to serious and competent govt, even if thats a blue rosette
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:58 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:37:46 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 07:34:25 PM
A new Tory leader might just be what Labour need the least

Very probably. However hopefully it will be a return to serious and competent govt, even if thats a blue rosette

Many think Labour's next PM isn't an MP at the moment!
