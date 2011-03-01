Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Dont you Tories  (Read 356 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
EVER get fucking sick of the outright, blatant lies. Not ever?

Jesus

Jesus
Ben G
Could say the same for traditional Socialists. Theyre hell bent on getting the Tories out and not too fussy about how.

For me, Boris has to go and get a proper conservative in.

That said, after two years of paying everyones wages.
Tory Cunt
It's the alternative which is so frightening.
Hes toast now!
Sunal and Javid have resigned
Raab will be the chosen one
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit Boris Johnson's cabinet amid a row over the handling of misconduct claims against ex-Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher
No support for Raab.

I'm going for Ben and Pen
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:05:20 PM
It's the alternative which is so frightening.

Haha. Fucking hell. Do you mean the remainder of the front bench, or the Yes, but Jeremy Corbyn?
Not looking for a fight here, but this is absolutely, with no rivals, the worst governing front bench in my lifetime
What's the relevance of Jeremy Corbyn?
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:52:45 PM
What's the relevance of Jeremy Corbyn?

Quite often the first line of defense is, quite incredibly, given the amount of time the Tories have been in power and the depths of their failures, to say it would be worse under Labour  :alf: :alf: :alf:

I'm actually laughing as I type

I'm actually laughing as I type 
What gives you confidence things would be better, chuckles?
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM
What gives you confidence things would be better, chuckles?

I'm working on being at ground zero
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM
What gives you confidence things would be better, chuckles?

I believe he would have worked harder than Johnson, taken COVID seriously earlier and not handed tens of billions to his mates for equipment that didn't work. Say what you like about Corbyn, but I doubt he's corrupt. Johnson is
Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.
What will be interesting is his departure, he ain't going to go quietly!
Changes to 1922 Ctte rules next week.
Ask yourself a question, which cunt would you rather have in charge of this country? Doris or astarmer.


What a fucking choice for this once great country.

Churchill must be turning in his grave.
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM
Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.

If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Boris will only go when he wants to.
Sooner the lefties come to terms with that the better.
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:46:06 PM
Boris will only go when he wants to.
Sooner the lefties come to terms with that the better.

Give it up Bernie.  He is toast, and rightly so.

If he goes lefties will rejoice, if he stays they can probably rejoice even more

Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind just eviscerated him on Newsnight. Said Boris was a great campaigner but was always a completely untrustworthy and unsuitable candidate for PM who was only ever interested in his own path rather than the good of the country. I miss some of the old MPs like Rifkind, Benn, Tebbit, Heseltine,  et al. People who had proper opinions, even if you disagreed you knew they had intellect and genuine beliefs. Now its all about managing the message and staying in power
A rolling news Chanel had Heseltine on yesterday and he brought into start relief the featherweight unwise and downright corrupt characters of today. Id half forgotten the stature of these people, and it made me sad.

Fancy wishing Heseltine was in power, Bob lad  souey. What have we become as a country?

Fancy wishing Heseltine was in power, Bob lad  souey. What have we become as a country?
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:41:52 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM
Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.

If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
If you're OK with terrorist sympathisers running the Home office and Foreign policy...and a Marxist controlling the economy but simultaneously outraged by cake-eating and bottom grabbing then you need to re-calibrate your priorities.

And if you think Lammy, Abbott, Butler et al don't have contempt for me, I disagree.

And if you think Phillips, Harman, Creasy and Rayner don't have contempt for me, I think you're wrong.

And if The labour Party still represented the entire working-class (rather than sub-sections within it) I'd still be a member.
A working class Tory is something to be.
Sometimes there's just no viable alternative, chuckles
If I were he, Id have not slept, and said to Carrie, Sorry, love, I absolutely HAVE to resign, today, for the good of this country

Would any of you NOT resign? Its unprecedented, I think.

Anyway, lets look at the shelves in the sweet shop for his replacement, to be a decent Tory, and take us back to having respect in the world

Oh. Fuck. Seriously
I think you might be on to something here.

Carrie's never had so much power. She won't want to give it up so easily.
I think you are correct and I reckon shes utterly lethal. I reckon shed do anything, and I reckon she already has, really 
Don't go criticising women when you're with your Labour chums.

There'll be screams of 'misogyny!', 'sexism!', 'smash the patriarchy!' and 'toxic masculinity!' and you'll be drummed out of the regiment :grace:
You can count the number of decent politicians on one hand in the UK, maybe the hand is too much. Both parties are chock full of perverts, racists, law breakers, cheats, liars and idiots.

Not one of them understands the basic premise of being a politician; represent the people, all the people.
