Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 PM » Could say the same for traditional Socialists. Theyre hell bent on getting the Tories out and not too fussy about how.



For me, Boris has to go and get a proper conservative in.



That said, after two years of paying everyones wages .

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:27:27 PM » Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit Boris Johnson's cabinet amid a row over the handling of misconduct claims against ex-Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:22:08 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:52:45 PM What's the relevance of Jeremy Corbyn?



Quite often the first line of defense is, quite incredibly, given the amount of time the Tories have been in power and the depths of their failures, to say it would be worse under Labour



Quite often the first line of defense is, quite incredibly, given the amount of time the Tories have been in power and the depths of their failures, to say it would be worse under Labour

I'm actually laughing as I type

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:48:21 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM What gives you confidence things would be better, chuckles?

I believe he would have worked harder than Johnson, taken COVID seriously earlier and not handed tens of billions to his mates for equipment that didn't work. Say what you like about Corbyn, but I doubt he's corrupt. Johnson is

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM » Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 PM » What will be interesting is his departure, he ain't going to go quietly!

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 PM » Ask yourself a question, which cunt would you rather have in charge of this country? Doris or astarmer.





What a fucking choice for this once great country.



Churchill must be turning in his grave.

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.

If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Posts: 7 662 Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 PM » Boris will only go when he wants to.

Sooner the lefties come to terms with that the better.

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:46:06 PM Boris will only go when he wants to.

Sooner the lefties come to terms with that the better.

Sooner the lefties come to terms with that the better.



Give it up Bernie. He is toast, and rightly so.



If he goes lefties will rejoice, if he stays they can probably rejoice even more



Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind just eviscerated him on Newsnight. Said Boris was a great campaigner but was always a completely untrustworthy and unsuitable candidate for PM who was only ever interested in his own path rather than the good of the country. I miss some of the old MPs like Rifkind, Benn, Tebbit, Heseltine, et al. People who had proper opinions, even if you disagreed you knew they had intellect and genuine beliefs. Now its all about managing the message and staying in power



Give it up Bernie. He is toast, and rightly so.

If he goes lefties will rejoice, if he stays they can probably rejoice even more

Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind just eviscerated him on Newsnight. Said Boris was a great campaigner but was always a completely untrustworthy and unsuitable candidate for PM who was only ever interested in his own path rather than the good of the country. I miss some of the old MPs like Rifkind, Benn, Tebbit, Heseltine, et al. People who had proper opinions, even if you disagreed you knew they had intellect and genuine beliefs. Now its all about managing the message and staying in power

Posts: 17 759 Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:27:34 AM »



Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:27:34 AM »

A rolling news Chanel had Heseltine on yesterday and he brought into start relief the featherweight unwise and downright corrupt characters of today. Id half forgotten the stature of these people, and it made me sad.

Fancy wishing Heseltine was in power, Bob lad . What have we become as a country?

Posts: 720 Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #23 on: Today at 08:29:57 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:41:52 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.



If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.



And if you think Lammy, Abbott, Butler et al don't have contempt for me, I disagree.



And if you think Phillips, Harman, Creasy and Rayner don't have contempt for me, I think you're wrong.



And if The labour Party still represented the entire working-class (rather than sub-sections within it) I'd still be a member. If you're OK with terrorist sympathisers running the Home office and Foreign policy...and a Marxist controlling the economy but simultaneously outraged by cake-eating and bottom grabbing then you need to re-calibrate your priorities.And if you think Lammy, Abbott, Butler et al don't have contempt for me, I disagree.And if you think Phillips, Harman, Creasy and Rayner don't have contempt for me, I think you're wrong.And if The labour Party still represented the entire working-class (rather than sub-sections within it) I'd still be a member. « Last Edit: Today at 08:34:40 AM by Rutters » Logged

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #26 on: Today at 10:10:13 AM » If I were he, Id have not slept, and said to Carrie, Sorry, love, I absolutely HAVE to resign, today, for the good of this country



Would any of you NOT resign? Its unprecedented, I think.



Anyway, lets look at the shelves in the sweet shop for his replacement, to be a decent Tory, and take us back to having respect in the world



Oh. Fuck. Seriously

Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:12:54 AM » I think you might be on to something here.



Carrie's never had so much power. She won't want to give it up so easily.

Posts: 720 Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:51:28 AM »



Re: Dont you Tories « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:51:28 AM »

Don't go criticising women when you're with your Labour chums.

There'll be screams of 'misogyny!', 'sexism!', 'smash the patriarchy!' and 'toxic masculinity!' and you'll be drummed out of the regiment