BMX Bandit
Sunal and Javid have resigned
Ask yourself a question, which cunt would you rather have in charge of this country? Doris or astarmer.
What a fucking choice for this once great country.
Churchill must be turning in his grave.
Maybe not with money (although if elected his apparatchiks would have been his similarly ideologue comrades) but when you're friends with terrorists and your Chancellor's a Marxist, that doesn't fill me with confidence.
If Labour had won the last election, how do you think Corbyn's friendship with terrorists and John McDonnell's Marxism would have affected most of the electorate in a negative way? Do you think they'd have given tax-payers' money Al-Qaida? Would they have held a birthday for Gerry fucking Adams in Downing Street (observing all lockdown rules, obvs) ? Stop defending somebody who has got nothing but contempt for you. Don't take that personally, because Johnson has got nothing but contempt for anybody not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Unfortunately for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we're at the point were most people not called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have nothing but contempt for people called Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
If you're OK with terrorist sympathisers running the Home office and Foreign policy...and a Marxist controlling the economy but simultaneously outraged by cake-eating and bottom grabbing then you need to re-calibrate your priorities.
And if you think Lammy, Abbott, Butler et al don't have contempt for me, I disagree.
And if you think Phillips, Harman, Creasy and Rayner don't have contempt for me, I think you're wrong.
And if The labour Party still represented the entire working-class (rather than sub-sections within it) I'd still be a member.
If I were he, Id have not slept, and said to Carrie, Sorry, love, I absolutely HAVE to resign, today, for the good of this country
Would any of you NOT resign? Its unprecedented, I think.
Anyway, lets look at the shelves in the sweet shop for his replacement, to be a decent Tory, and take us back to having respect in the world
Oh. Fuck. Seriously
