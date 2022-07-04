Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: No Return Starmer  (Read 424 times)
Rutters
« on: July 04, 2022, 10:11:47 PM »
Now that Keir has confirmed Labour won't take us back in will all the remainers now vote LibDem?
SimbaT

« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2022, 01:11:41 PM »
Doubt it as most remainers aren't thick cunts to vote a party in on a sh for ticket like brexit
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: July 08, 2022, 01:22:55 PM »
So the remainers will vote for the brexiteers...thanks
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2022, 10:12:20 PM »
One things for certain, our learned friend would yield to their every demand. So much so you'd think we'd never have left.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on July 08, 2022, 10:12:20 PM
One things for certain, our learned friend would yield to their every demand. So much so you'd think we'd never have left.

Now, coming from a Tory, that is TRULY marvellous.

We were bent over and slapped for four or five years. Europe insisted we agree the exit money *before* talking trade. We agreed to that, and all was lost.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:31:16 PM »
Starmer hasnt got a Hope in hell of becoming PM. My take on it all is this. Sunak probably  will become PM. We will have a tough twelve months economically,and then in the run up to the election the big give aways will begin. Covid,Partygate ,and the cost of living crisis will all be forgotten,and the Conservatives will win another majority. Probably in the region of 40 to 50 seats. Starmer will be ditched,and it will be Labours turn to tear themselves apart.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:31:16 PM
Starmer hasnt got a Hope in hell of becoming PM. My take on it all is this. Sunak probably  will become PM. We will have a tough twelve months economically,and then in the run up to the election the big give aways will begin. Covid,Partygate ,and the cost of living crisis will all be forgotten,and the Conservatives will win another majority. Probably in the region of 40 to 50 seats. Starmer will be ditched,and it will be Labours turn to tear themselves apart.

Correct. Starmer is a bastard, and useless to boot
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:02:43 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on July 08, 2022, 10:12:20 PM
One things for certain, our learned friend would yield to their every demand. So much so you'd think we'd never have left.

Now, coming from a Tory, that is TRULY marvellous.

We were bent over and slapped for four or five years. Europe insisted we agree the exit money *before* talking trade. We agreed to that, and all was lost.

A Tory? Not me, old boy. I like my politics from the starboard side.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:24:48 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:37:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:02:43 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on July 08, 2022, 10:12:20 PM
One things for certain, our learned friend would yield to their every demand. So much so you'd think we'd never have left.

Now, coming from a Tory, that is TRULY marvellous.

We were bent over and slapped for four or five years. Europe insisted we agree the exit money *before* talking trade. We agreed to that, and all was lost.

A Tory? Not me, old boy. I like my politics from the starboard side.

But how far out on the starboard side, rowlocks or tip of the oar?
