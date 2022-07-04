Starmer hasnt got a Hope in hell of becoming PM. My take on it all is this. Sunak probably will become PM. We will have a tough twelve months economically,and then in the run up to the election the big give aways will begin. Covid,Partygate ,and the cost of living crisis will all be forgotten,and the Conservatives will win another majority. Probably in the region of 40 to 50 seats. Starmer will be ditched,and it will be Labours turn to tear themselves apart.
Correct. Starmer is a bastard, and useless to boot