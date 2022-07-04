Welcome,
July 09, 2022, 01:47:19 AM
No Return Starmer
Author
Topic: No Return Starmer (Read 172 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Rutters
No Return Starmer
«
on:
July 04, 2022, 10:11:47 PM »
Now that Keir has confirmed Labour won't take us back in will all the remainers now vote LibDem?
SimbaT
Re: No Return Starmer
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:11:41 PM »
Doubt it as most remainers aren't thick cunts to vote a party in on a sh for ticket like brexit
Rutters
Re: No Return Starmer
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:22:55 PM »
So the remainers will vote for the brexiteers...thanks
Bud Wiser
Re: No Return Starmer
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:20 PM »
One things for certain, our learned friend would yield to their every demand. So much so you'd think we'd never have left.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
