Author Topic: No Return Starmer  (Read 101 times)
Now that Keir has confirmed Labour won't take us back in will all the remainers now vote LibDem?
Doubt it as most remainers aren't thick cunts to vote a party in on a sh for ticket like brexit
So the remainers will vote for the brexiteers...thanks
