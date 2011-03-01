Welcome,
July 02, 2022, 01:11:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dwight Gayle
Author
Topic: Dwight Gayle (Read 123 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 743
Dwight Gayle
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:17:52 PM
Read about this gadge on one of the sites linked by Lord Plazmuh of the Boro. Reputed to be on £30-40k per week, 33 in October
Do you just look away and quick, or do you take another view? If his head is straight, he could be the one who gets us up to the £170 million riches of the Prem. League.
More downs than ups, I would hazard
Too old
upsetting the pay structure
crucially, will he be 100% committed?
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 140
Re: Dwight Gayle
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:11 PM
Dunno really. I'm against these kind of signings In general, but if he takes off then be happy to be proved wrong. The Coventry guy seems a better bet. I thought he and Coventry looked better than spurs tbh when we played them. I expected them to reach play offs
Edit. I believe he played against us but didn't catch name at time. Just recall them being very good.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:22:45 PM by Billy Balfour
»
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 540
Infant Herpes
Re: Dwight Gayle
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:56 PM
5 goals in 3 seasons says not a fucking chance. Although those stats suggests he'd be a perfect fit. Premier League wages say he's the exact opposite of what we need. And he looks like a cunt.
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 605
Re: Dwight Gayle
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:21 PM
Gayle is not the answer. It would simply be another pay day for a clapped out player. One hopes that Wilder will be able to bring in at least two strikers who will get the goals to secure promotion. Im not holding my breath.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:08:16 PM by Bill Buxton
»
