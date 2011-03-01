Dwight Gayle « on: Yesterday at 03:17:52 PM » Read about this gadge on one of the sites linked by Lord Plazmuh of the Boro. Reputed to be on £30-40k per week, 33 in October



Do you just look away and quick, or do you take another view? If his head is straight, he could be the one who gets us up to the £170 million riches of the Prem. League.



More downs than ups, I would hazard



Too old

upsetting the pay structure

crucially, will he be 100% committed?



