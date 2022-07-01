headset

Posts: 5 511 FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « on: July 01, 2022, 05:47:02 AM »



its been a pleasant and fruitful summer if I say so myself



I will be back on here with my news reports once the new season starts



I might even make a guest appearance on 'raw' now you seemed to have slackened your security.



So don't fret lads headset will return at the end of July with his first tricky of the new season!





Posts: 1 087 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #2 on: July 02, 2022, 12:33:05 PM »



Keep working the loons OTR , its getting more odious with every week Boris keeps going , they keep

Posts: 14 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #3 on: July 05, 2022, 05:49:58 PM » Admittedly, I was over there(my mate is admin), left after the owner tried to act the big man because i fired back at him and he threatened to ban me. All it is over there is Anti-Boris, Anti-Labour, Anti-RobNichols and Anti-fmttm. The owner of the board is obsessed with everything about nichols, yet does nothing about his hatred for Nichols(apart from mouthing off.) Imagine going through life being so obsessed by something he is trying so hard to copy.



Posters over there have even told him to stop the fmttm stuff but he spits his dummy out and rants even more, or closes the board down.







Posts: 5 511 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #6 on: July 13, 2022, 06:05:09 AM »

Hope you lot are enjoying the fine weather that's up on us.





I'm just checking in and will be back full-time once the beautiful game kicks off at the backend of July.



For now its back to grafting the moon heads for the rest of the month .....



I couldn't leave without a vote Rishi article.





Stay true - stay Blue - you know it makes sense



Toddle Pip Fellow Grafters & Chow For Now !!!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19179498/rishi-sunak-twice-support-conservative-rivals-prime-minister/





Posts: 5 511 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #8 on: July 17, 2022, 07:23:56 AM »

I've managed with help from others

to build 2 extra accounts into decent numbers

to go with the one I use for general chat.



it has been a worthwhile summer on the moon

that has to be said.

delivering subtle jabs - not knockout blows

that way you get to stay in the game!!







It is tough watching other newbies

get the treatment and get accused

of being traveling grafters!

thats the onlydownside to graffting the moon!

Posts: 14 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #9 on: July 17, 2022, 09:16:54 AM » I can certainly say, while its amusing you winding Ken up and him questioning himself if youve slipped through, one thing he wont have is multiple accounts on the board.



He looks in to everyones ip when registering. He even finds fm posters real identities via twitter by spending hours following trails off a Boro fans tweet.



Hes thorough, Ill give him that.



Keep winding him up though, because theres one thing about him, he flips when people wind him up ..

Posts: 5 511 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #10 on: July 17, 2022, 09:27:40 AM »



his place is the equivalent of fort Knox when on the banned list - so leave well alone



add into the fact I don't really have any beef with kenny etc





when I say otr - I mean the Moorhead lefties otr



and even then - its often only chipping away at the usual suspects/nibblers on the odd subject or two



most of them are fairly normal lads and lasses in conversation - with a few easily got at - hotheads who are often the ones that provide the fun and entertainment to ease any boredom





ps..... tm and captain once got me on kens when banned ...i have to say that...





Posts: 14 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #11 on: July 17, 2022, 01:23:51 PM » Quote from: headset on July 17, 2022, 09:27:40 AM



his place is the equivalent of fort Knox when on the banned list - so leave well alone



add into the fact I don't really have any beef with kenny etc





when I say otr - I mean the Moorhead lefties otr



and even then - its often only chipping away at the usual suspects/nibblers on the odd subject or two



most of them are fairly normal lads and lasses in conversation - with a few easily got at - hotheads who are often the ones that provide the fun and entertainment to ease any boredom





ps..... tm and captain once got me on kens when banned ...i have to say that...





TM'S way was funny but, fucking dodgy that even i bottled it after 10 minutes and pulled out- that's as much as i will say on that topic -

I'm not suggesting you aim to wind Ken up, but he's too hot headed for this game, he bites hard with little work taken to get him snapping. Canny enough of a bloke but not cut out for this message board malarky.



I've been told he's stopped all talk of FMTTM, which is only a good thing, his mental health must be in tatters over his hatred of Nichols(with a valid reason for), he was unable to see the wood for the trees. He's been told by a few on that board to stop reading fmttm, but he can't, he's obsessed in his hatred for it(not a bad thing to hate fmttm mind).



RR is quite a decent forum, it's layout is good but too many sub-sections for me. A members only section which I forgot was there most of the time. A Match Day section consisting of previous games played.



There was also a moderator section, which in all honesty, wasn't required as the 5 admin/mods were in together, until I left due to all the political shite.



When the board started, the four were mean't to be paying the hosting fee between each other, £20 for 3 months I think, but Ken wouldn't have it, he saw it as his ball and he was taking it home every night, which was fine by us. He would have a little moan that he paid the bills and when members were taking the piss, he'd be kicking off saying I'm paying to be abused. Maybe if he'd have shared the football instead of taking it home every night, he wouldn't have felt that he was being abused alone.



He is far too thin skinned for this game, which he would admit.



There'll soon be a fmttm thread up for Ken, his trigger finger will be getting itchy.





Posts: 5 511 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #12 on: July 17, 2022, 02:39:12 PM » Quote from: BMX Bandit on July 17, 2022, 01:23:51 PM Quote from: headset on July 17, 2022, 09:27:40 AM



his place is the equivalent of fort Knox when on the banned list - so leave well alone



add into the fact I don't really have any beef with kenny etc





when I say otr - I mean the Moorhead lefties otr



and even then - its often only chipping away at the usual suspects/nibblers on the odd subject or two



most of them are fairly normal lads and lasses in conversation - with a few easily got at - hotheads who are often the ones that provide the fun and entertainment to ease any boredom





ps..... tm and captain once got me on kens when banned ...i have to say that...





TM'S way was funny but, fucking dodgy that even i bottled it after 10 minutes and pulled out- that's as much as i will say on that topic -

I'm not suggesting you aim to wind Ken up, but he's too hot headed for this game, he bites hard with little work taken to get him snapping. Canny enough of a bloke but not cut out for this message board malarky.



I've been told he's stopped all talk of FMTTM, which is only a good thing, his mental health must be in tatters over his hatred of Nichols(with a valid reason for), he was unable to see the wood for the trees. He's been told by a few on that board to stop reading fmttm, but he can't, he's obsessed in his hatred for it(not a bad thing to hate fmttm mind).



RR is quite a decent forum, it's layout is good but too many sub-sections for me. A members only section which I forgot was there most of the time. A Match Day section consisting of previous games played.



There was also a moderator section, which in all honesty, wasn't required as the 5 admin/mods were in together, until I left due to all the political shite.



When the board started, the four were mean't to be paying the hosting fee between each other, £20 for 3 months I think, but Ken wouldn't have it, he saw it as his ball and he was taking it home every night, which was fine by us. He would have a little moan that he paid the bills and when members were taking the piss, he'd be kicking off saying I'm paying to be abused. Maybe if he'd have shared the football instead of taking it home every night, he wouldn't have felt that he was being abused alone.



He is far too thin skinned for this game, which he would admit.



There'll soon be a fmttm thread up for Ken, his trigger finger will be getting itchy.







That's a fair enough explanation on all things raw and Kenny Boy...



He is easy to get at and reeled in like a mammoth fish.



You are right5 he reads too much into words on the net and allows it all to climb in his head.



He is chomping now about me FFS ....captain innocently told me to use chrome as a browser it is all in the history on here - I best not get too involved or I will end up tipping the cunt me....



I do like an internet play - not in a nasty way...





he has either banned us again or his site has crashed unless TM has returned and started fucking about with things....now he can open forums I can vouch for that!



Posts: 14 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #14 on: July 17, 2022, 03:34:05 PM » I had a view of over there earlier and found this extremely hypocritical of our Lidsy regarding The Beard from Darlo.



Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 15, 2022, 07:04:56 PM

Bit of respect eh lads?





FOR SOMEONE I DONT KNOW OR NEVER HEARD OF 🤔🤔🤔





Lids lost his shit when I posted on the board about Andy Campbells brother passing away. My post was in hope that the family don't follow the awful trend in clapping during a game for a football fan most born fans may never have heard of, just because he'd been in his company once.





For the record I don't like clapping of fans who have died, I'm not miserable,i just don't see the point in it. I would never want my death making the papers, news or any sporting stadium, no matter what the circumstances were.

