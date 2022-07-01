Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2022, 06:17:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !!  (Read 727 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 401


View Profile
« on: July 01, 2022, 05:47:02 AM »
don't worry lads I'm still about - I'm actually spending the summer due to no football OTR grafting the usual suspects whilst I am at George raft. I am sure you know the ones - the nibblers I like to call them monkey

its been a pleasant and fruitful summer if I say so myself :like:

I will be back on here with my news reports once the new season starts

I might even make a guest appearance on 'raw' now you seemed to have slackened your security.

So don't fret lads headset will return at the end of July with his first tricky of the new season!


For now up the tories and no surrender monkey  :ukfist:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 152



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: July 01, 2022, 09:20:29 AM »
Youve stopped sending me dick pics too !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 084


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 02, 2022, 12:33:05 PM »
 jc

Keep working the loons OTR , its getting more odious with every week  Boris keeps going , they keep  :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
BMX Bandit

Offline Offline

Posts: 15


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 05, 2022, 05:49:58 PM »
Admittedly, I was over there(my mate is admin), left after the owner tried to act the big man because i fired back at him and he threatened to ban me. All it is over there is Anti-Boris, Anti-Labour, Anti-RobNichols and Anti-fmttm. The owner of the board is obsessed with everything about nichols, yet does nothing about his hatred for Nichols(apart from mouthing off.) Imagine going through life being so obsessed by something he is trying so hard to copy.

Posters over there have even told him to stop the fmttm stuff but he spits his dummy out and rants even more, or closes the board down.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 714



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 05, 2022, 07:45:19 PM »
Fuck me, Boris cut down at the knees and a big name red roar defector on the same day. Someone will have to sit with rednek tonight.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 766



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 05, 2022, 08:18:48 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on July 05, 2022, 07:45:19 PM
Fuck me, Boris cut down at the knees and a big name red roar defector on the same day. Someone will have to sit with rednek tonight.

Pincher's not doing owt at the minute....
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 401


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:05:09 AM »
Greetings fellow boro supporters and Liddle !!
Hope you lot are enjoying the fine weather that's up on us.

 
I'm just checking in and will be back full-time once the beautiful game kicks off at the backend of July.

For now its back to grafting the moon heads for the rest of the month .....

I couldn't leave without a vote Rishi article.


Stay true - stay Blue - you know it makes sense monkey :ukfist:

Toddle Pip Fellow Grafters & Chow For Now !!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19179498/rishi-sunak-twice-support-conservative-rivals-prime-minister/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 401


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:25:03 AM »
just easing my way in slowly!


can penny pinch it - a big shift in the odds towards her doing so.


stay true stay blue!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19192185/penny-mordaunt-favourite-next-prime-minister-conservative/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 