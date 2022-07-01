headset

Posts: 5 398 FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « on: July 01, 2022, 05:47:02 AM »



its been a pleasant and fruitful summer if I say so myself



I will be back on here with my news reports once the new season starts



I might even make a guest appearance on 'raw' now you seemed to have slackened your security.



So don't fret lads headset will return at the end of July with his first tricky of the new season!





Gingerpig

Posts: 1 084 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #2 on: July 02, 2022, 12:33:05 PM »



Keep working the loons OTR , its getting more odious with every week Boris keeps going , they keep Keep working the loons OTR , its getting more odious with every week Boris keeps going , they keep Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

BMX Bandit

Posts: 14 Re: FTAO - kenny & liddle from raw !! « Reply #3 on: July 05, 2022, 05:49:58 PM » Admittedly, I was over there(my mate is admin), left after the owner tried to act the big man because i fired back at him and he threatened to ban me. All it is over there is Anti-Boris, Anti-Labour, Anti-RobNichols and Anti-fmttm. The owner of the board is obsessed with everything about nichols, yet does nothing about his hatred for Nichols(apart from mouthing off.) Imagine going through life being so obsessed by something he is trying so hard to copy.



Posters over there have even told him to stop the fmttm stuff but he spits his dummy out and rants even more, or closes the board down.







