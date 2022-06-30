Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 517





Posts: 7 517

Re: Bernie « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:34 PM » Quote from: Bernie on June 30, 2022, 05:19:00 PM

Thought you were having a go at me for a minute

So which "Bernie" is your username taken from in tribute. Winters, Bresslaw, Braden, The Bolt or Nolan?

So which "Bernie" is your username taken from in tribute. Winters, Bresslaw, Braden, The Bolt or Nolan?