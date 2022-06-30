Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 05, 2022, 11:11:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bernie  (Read 305 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 754



View Profile
« on: June 30, 2022, 01:06:13 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61992802

Fucking barking  :alf:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 662


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: June 30, 2022, 05:19:00 PM »
Thought you were having a go at me for a minute  :nige: :alf: mick
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 754



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: June 30, 2022, 05:49:00 PM »
Never, Bernard
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 517


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:34 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on June 30, 2022, 05:19:00 PM
Thought you were having a go at me for a minute  :nige: :alf: mick

So which "Bernie" is your username taken from in tribute. Winters, Bresslaw, Braden, The Bolt or Nolan?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 662


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:47:38 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:09:34 PM
Quote from: Bernie on June 30, 2022, 05:19:00 PM
Thought you were having a go at me for a minute  :nige: :alf: mick

So which "Bernie" is your username taken from in tribute. Winters, Bresslaw, Braden, The Bolt or Nolan?


Boros greatest ever striker of course!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 