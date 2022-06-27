Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 27, 2022, 10:20:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Home educating kids  (Read 57 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 658


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:59:41 PM »

Thoughts on this?

I was very surprised to read that "Currently, there is no requirement for local authorities to maintain registers for children not in school, or for parents to inform anyone of their decision to home educate."

No wonder some kids fall through the social services net if the local authorities don't know where they are being educated. Sounds like the safeguards need to be seriously improved.

Would be interesting to see stats on how home schooled kids get on in adult life compared to those who went to school.


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/redcar-mum-fears-schools-bill-24235821?fbclid=IwAR0QL3i8uEtZ6jBJjlR81aL9vVbqgV4pNfJIJWc_-w3mzqpfTreNwf2VmII
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 