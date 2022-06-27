Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 658





Posts: 7 658 Home educating kids « on: Today at 12:59:41 PM »

Thoughts on this?



I was very surprised to read that "Currently, there is no requirement for local authorities to maintain registers for children not in school, or for parents to inform anyone of their decision to home educate."



No wonder some kids fall through the social services net if the local authorities don't know where they are being educated. Sounds like the safeguards need to be seriously improved.



Would be interesting to see stats on how home schooled kids get on in adult life compared to those who went to school.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/redcar-mum-fears-schools-bill-24235821?fbclid=IwAR0QL3i8uEtZ6jBJjlR81aL9vVbqgV4pNfJIJWc_-w3mzqpfTreNwf2VmII Thoughts on this?I was very surprised to read thatNo wonder some kids fall through the social services net if the local authorities don't know where they are being educated. Sounds like the safeguards need to be seriously improved.Would be interesting to see stats on how home schooled kids get on in adult life compared to those who went to school. Logged