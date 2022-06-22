Welcome,
June 26, 2022, 02:20:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fixtures
Author
Topic: Fixtures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Fixtures
June 22, 2022, 08:40:14 PM »
Tomorrow, I believe
I always look Boxng Day, New Year, then the run-in
Sunderland, Boxing Day 👍👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 09:24:43 AM »
Wigan (H) Boxing Day
Birmingham !! (A) New Year - thanks for that
Bristol !!!!!! (A) Easter Monday - ahhh the gods are against the travelling fans
Jake Andrews
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 01:02:47 PM »
Blackpool Away actually on a Saturday!
plazmuh
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 03:30:09 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/fixtures-202223-riverside-opener-for-the-boro
Bernie
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 04:19:06 PM »
We've drawn Barnsley at home in the league cup.
Could be a new record low crowd that one
kippers
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 05:00:20 PM »
Tenner a ticket 👍
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Fixtures
June 23, 2022, 10:43:06 PM »
Going to be weird having a 4 week break in November for the world cup. Great to have all the North West clubs in for plenty of grand days out.
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Fixtures
Today
at 12:09:14 PM »
Very North Western theme on the big days. They must have discounted the mackems from our equation since theyve been gone so long.
Bristol used to be a great night, wonder how it is these days.
