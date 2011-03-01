Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 736







Posts: 17 736 Fixtures « on: Yesterday at 08:40:14 PM » Tomorrow, I believe



I always look Boxng Day, New Year, then the run-in



Sunderland, Boxing Day 👍👍 Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 736







Posts: 17 736 Re: Fixtures « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:43 AM » Wigan (H) Boxing Day

Birmingham !! (A) New Year - thanks for that

Bristol !!!!!! (A) Easter Monday - ahhh the gods are against the travelling fans

Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 833







Posts: 10 833 Re: Fixtures « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:02:47 PM »





Blackpool Away actually on a Saturday! Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 657





Posts: 7 657 Re: Fixtures « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:06 PM »



Could be a new record low crowd that one We've drawn Barnsley at home in the league cup.Could be a new record low crowd that one Logged