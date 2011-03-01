Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fixtures  (Read 184 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:40:14 PM »
Tomorrow, I believe

I always look Boxng Day, New Year, then the run-in

Sunderland, Boxing Day 👍👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:43 AM »
Wigan (H) Boxing Day
Birmingham !! (A) New Year - thanks for that
Bristol !!!!!! (A) Easter Monday - ahhh the gods are against the travelling fans
Jake Andrews
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:02:47 PM »
Blackpool Away actually on a Saturday!


:beer:    :beer:    :beer:
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:09 PM »



https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/fixtures-202223-riverside-opener-for-the-boro

 :like:
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:06 PM »
We've drawn Barnsley at home in the league cup.

Could be a new record low crowd that one  souey
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:00:20 PM »
Tenner a ticket 👍
