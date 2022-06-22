Welcome,
June 27, 2022, 10:20:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
"Well i would if i had the space............"
Author
Topic: "Well i would if i had the space............" (Read 329 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Posts: 7 658
"Well i would if i had the space............"
«
on:
June 22, 2022, 02:49:23 PM
https://twitter.com/Holbornlolz/status/1538550860459933701
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 739
Re: "Well i would if i had the space............"
«
Reply #1 on:
June 22, 2022, 08:38:03 PM
My work partner tried to house a Ukrainian but was knocked back as he is a single 66 year old man. Four bed detached belissimo house. Shame, really.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 512
Re: "Well i would if i had the space............"
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:25:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 22, 2022, 08:38:03 PM
My work partner tried to house a Ukrainian but was knocked back as he is a single 66 year old man. Four bed detached belissimo house. Shame, really.
Not Jim Davidson is he?
