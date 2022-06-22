Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: "Well i would if i had the space............"
https://twitter.com/Holbornlolz/status/1538550860459933701
My work partner tried to house a Ukrainian but was knocked back as he is a single 66 year old man. Four bed detached belissimo house. Shame, really.
My work partner tried to house a Ukrainian but was knocked back as he is a single 66 year old man. Four bed detached belissimo house. Shame, really.

Not Jim Davidson is he?
