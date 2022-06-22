Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2022, 12:56:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
30th Wedding anniversary
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 30th Wedding anniversary (Read 68 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 654
30th Wedding anniversary
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:49 PM »
Lovely way to celebrate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2sQ3hJVg3Q
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...