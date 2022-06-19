Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 594 Rail Strike and Boreme « on: June 19, 2022, 02:14:15 PM » Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.

Posts: 3 304 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #2 on: June 19, 2022, 06:15:02 PM » The railways are still getting back on there feet after the pandemic. Been loads of investment, hiring and covid support too and yet this is what a union can do to the company, for what is essentially, little gain except for a show of strength.

Posts: 7 511 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #4 on: June 19, 2022, 06:19:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 19, 2022, 02:14:15 PM Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.



I'm right behind them, as for class status? Just spent over a year in hospital with all sorts wrong with mw including prospect of brain-wrong man mental for rest of my life, then waiting 40 days to find out rest of my life would be up by Xmas. Now out and stuck in a box room till a council flat becomes vacant, legs and arms not working properly and waiting till Monday, to find out if they ever will again! "On" sickness benefit, but not seen any yet since February when the ferlough ended and I found out that someone else had used my phone to resign me from my job, so also a 5 figure sum out of pocket from sick pay! Yeah, very comfortable!

Posts: 17 737 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 06:40:37 PM » Im middle class by many labels, but not in my brain. Seems they want to buy n the

He workers t&cs and tell them to shut the fuck up. Like, yeah.



Cant believe Whinney Banks boys talking like the playing fields of Eston. It must be because theyve made it, so can cut the working classes free Logged

Posts: 896 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #6 on: June 19, 2022, 06:58:04 PM » Whats wrong man brain?



I hope you get well soon and figures crossed for you on Monday.



I would of thought by the sounds of it you would qualify for full disability living allowance



Its a shame its just the unions now who seem to be single handily opposing the government. Logged

Posts: 7 511 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #8 on: June 19, 2022, 08:12:30 PM » Cheers Guys, it's been bizarre to say the least. The "brain wrong" thing was Warnecke's Encephalophy (sp) which is an acute Vitamin A&B deficiency, so I was off with the Fairies for a good while. (Some might say still am!) Reality of it was me ending being taken into hospital weighing 8 stone. Recovered from the brain wrong with no permanent impairment, but not like I used to be. The 40 day wait looked very ominous, but after a five hour wait was told I was "C" word clear, but still might have something wrong with my blood, which they'd phone at some point about, but if it got to 6pm on the Monday with no call that was clear too, which it was. That's when the problems with arms and legs came to the fore, was put on more medication, top half has responded but not the legs. That I can handle, after dropping out of Poly 40 odd years ago to become a Roadie, then moving into theatre, I'm proud of the hard graft I've put in over the years, along with the use of my brain on a lot of advanced automation technology. I'm 60 next year, and can deal with that knowing I've put in an honest shift and will still try to according to how I can work round. Can't imagine not working!

Posts: 7 657 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #9 on: June 20, 2022, 12:11:04 PM »



Would you want your Mrs working in an environment like this?



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10933939/Network-Rail-staff-discriminated-against-female-colleague-watching-porn-asking-oral-sex.html

These are some of the people the left are defending.Would you want your Mrs working in an environment like this?

Posts: 4 701 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #10 on: June 20, 2022, 04:13:08 PM » I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.



Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts

Posts: 3 304 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #11 on: June 20, 2022, 06:05:16 PM » Think the job losses is a red herring.

Actually Doom, the inflation rate is 9%, and is probably temporary.



Also, striking means no pay. Well done. « Last Edit: June 20, 2022, 06:07:16 PM by kippers »

Posts: 8 559Crabamity Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #12 on: June 20, 2022, 07:46:52 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 20, 2022, 04:13:08 PM I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.



Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts



The old divide and conquer.



There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.



I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit. The old divide and conquer.There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.

Posts: 5 594 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #13 on: June 21, 2022, 08:58:18 AM » The Public Sector is financed from general taxation. There is no bottomless pit. Public sector employment has other benefits. Better sick pay arrangements,better maternity and paternity pay arrangements,more holidays,much more job security and vastly better pensions.

Im afraid there is a culture of entitlement within the PS that needs to be addressed.

Posts: 1 080 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #14 on: June 21, 2022, 10:54:24 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 21, 2022, 08:58:18 AM The Public Sector is financed from general taxation. There is no bottomless pit. Public sector employment has other benefits. Better sick pay arrangements,better maternity and paternity pay arrangements,more holidays,much more job security and vastly better pensions.

Im afraid there is a culture of entitlement within the PS that needs to be addressed.





Spot on they seem to forget they don't get paid off etc , have gilt edged pensions we dream of

Posts: 4 701 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #15 on: June 22, 2022, 12:12:21 AM » Quote from: calamity on June 20, 2022, 07:46:52 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 20, 2022, 04:13:08 PM I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.



Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts



The old divide and conquer.



There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.



I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.

The old divide and conquer.There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.

Poppycock. There is has been pay hikes all across the private sector to combat inflation and retain staff. Construction trades have gone mental, retail and hospitality paying more that they ever did. My own company did 8% without asking across the board and that was very typical.



Poppycock. There is has been pay hikes all across the private sector to combat inflation and retain staff. Construction trades have gone mental, retail and hospitality paying more that they ever did. My own company did 8% without asking across the board and that was very typical.

Im not a big trade union fan but I don't think we should be demonising and labelling people as extremists or marxists because they are objecting to a 3 year pay freeze when inflation is 11 or ( 9 %)

Posts: 4 701 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #17 on: June 22, 2022, 09:38:26 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 22, 2022, 08:05:45 AM Private sector pay increases are not paid by taxpayers.











So that means public sector workers are fair game for having their wages and standards of living eroded? They just get left to rot and should roll over and have their tummies tickled?



Its the demonisation and labelling of the rail workers that irritates me. Ive just listened to 2 dopes chuntering on about how can you support striking train drivers on 59k. Drivers are not even on strike FFS, its signal workers, cleaners, maintenance crews etc on strike.



The daily mail has a headline today saying the rail workers send 9 people to change a plug socket. Great headline for the saps to repeat but when you read the article you see that hasn't happened at all. Its some bizarre hyperthetical scenario they have invented. We shouldn't be so bilious about working people wanting their wages to keep up with inflation when you have super rich scamming and tax dodging in every possible way.

Posts: 5 594 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #18 on: June 22, 2022, 11:58:28 AM » German train drivers are paid much less. Tube drivers ( who could be replaced by automation ) are paid £70K before overtime. They are hardly suffering.

Posts: 17 737 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #21 on: June 22, 2022, 08:29:48 PM » Haha, theyve fucking got you looking in the wrong direction. Fuck, the right wing call us lot sheeples, then are led by the Daily Mail nose as they quote the highest paid workers, turning workers against one another



Crack on.



Fucks sake Logged

Posts: 17 737 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #24 on: June 22, 2022, 08:46:04 PM » A row over Railtrack threatened today as it was revealed that the replacement executive board members will be paid more than double the salaries and bonuses of their predecessors.



The salary of the new chief executive could top £1 million a year under proposals now being drawn up. The basic salary of £500,000 would more than double by the time the performance-related bonus scheme, pension and fringe benefits are taken into account. The former chief executive, Steve Marshall, earned £341,000 last year including pension 



Keep looking at the top paid drivers, though Logged

Posts: 1 000 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #26 on: June 22, 2022, 10:32:31 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 22, 2022, 08:39:28 PM What Union are tube drivers in?

Average salary of those in RMT who are striking is £31,000 Bill. Why does your question matter.



Do those Directors and CEO's of the Train operating companies earn the Millions they get Bill. They get rises year on year well above inflation.



Do the shareholders (France, Germany, Dutch railways) deserve the millions in dividends that helps subsidise their Railways taken from your taxes Bill.



Nationalise to reduce waste, increase efficiency and generate income for OUR COUNTRY



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nationalised-east-coast-rail-line-returns-ps209m-to-taxpayers-8866157.html



Average salary of those in RMT who are striking is £31,000 Bill. Why does your question matter.Do those Directors and CEO's of the Train operating companies earn the Millions they get Bill. They get rises year on year well above inflation.Do the shareholders (France, Germany, Dutch railways) deserve the millions in dividends that helps subsidise their Railways taken from your taxes Bill.Nationalise to reduce waste, increase efficiency and generate income for OUR COUNTRY Logged

Posts: 4 701 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #27 on: June 23, 2022, 10:03:17 PM » Must say, regardless of the arguments, Mick Lynch is brilliant at his job. Every interview I have seen he has eviscerated politicial opponents and dopey TV presenters asking ignorant questions.

Piers Morgan and Kay Burley, fuck me, i was cringing for them.



Piers Morgan and Kay Burley, fuck me, i was cringing for them.

