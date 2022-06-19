|
Squarewheelbike
Cheers Guys, it's been bizarre to say the least. The "brain wrong" thing was Warnecke's Encephalophy (sp) which is an acute Vitamin A&B deficiency, so I was off with the Fairies for a good while. (Some might say still am!) Reality of it was me ending being taken into hospital weighing 8 stone. Recovered from the brain wrong with no permanent impairment, but not like I used to be. The 40 day wait looked very ominous, but after a five hour wait was told I was "C" word clear, but still might have something wrong with my blood, which they'd phone at some point about, but if it got to 6pm on the Monday with no call that was clear too, which it was. That's when the problems with arms and legs came to the fore, was put on more medication, top half has responded but not the legs. That I can handle, after dropping out of Poly 40 odd years ago to become a Roadie, then moving into theatre, I'm proud of the hard graft I've put in over the years, along with the use of my brain on a lot of advanced automation technology. I'm 60 next year, and can deal with that knowing I've put in an honest shift and will still try to according to how I can work round. Can't imagine not working!
calamity
I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.
Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts
The old divide and conquer.
There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.
I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.
MF(c) DOOM
I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.
Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts
The old divide and conquer.
There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.
I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.
Poppycock. There is has been pay hikes all across the private sector to combat inflation and retain staff. Construction trades have gone mental, retail and hospitality paying more that they ever did. My own company did 8% without asking across the board and that was very typical.
Im not a big trade union fan but I don't think we should be demonising and labelling people as extremists or marxists because they are objecting to a 3 year pay freeze when inflation is 11 or ( 9 %)
myboro
|
What Union are tube drivers in?
Average salary of those in RMT who are striking is £31,000 Bill. Why does your question matter.
Do those Directors and CEO's of the Train operating companies earn the Millions they get Bill. They get rises year on year well above inflation.
Do the shareholders (France, Germany, Dutch railways) deserve the millions in dividends that helps subsidise their Railways taken from your taxes Bill.
Nationalise to reduce waste, increase efficiency and generate income for OUR COUNTRYhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nationalised-east-coast-rail-line-returns-ps209m-to-taxpayers-8866157.html
