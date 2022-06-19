Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 588 Rail Strike and Boreme « on: June 19, 2022, 02:14:15 PM » Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.

kippers

Posts: 3 303 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #2 on: June 19, 2022, 06:15:02 PM » The railways are still getting back on there feet after the pandemic. Been loads of investment, hiring and covid support too and yet this is what a union can do to the company, for what is essentially, little gain except for a show of strength.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 511 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #4 on: June 19, 2022, 06:19:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 19, 2022, 02:14:15 PM Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.



I'm right behind them, as for class status? Just spent over a year in hospital with all sorts wrong with mw including prospect of brain-wrong man mental for rest of my life, then waiting 40 days to find out rest of my life would be up by Xmas. Now out and stuck in a box room till a council flat becomes vacant, legs and arms not working properly and waiting till Monday, to find out if they ever will again! "On" sickness benefit, but not seen any yet since February when the ferlough ended and I found out that someone else had used my phone to resign me from my job, so also a 5 figure sum out of pocket from sick pay! Yeah, very comfortable!

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 724 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 06:40:37 PM » Im middle class by many labels, but not in my brain. Seems they want to buy n the

Cant believe Whinney Banks boys talking like the playing fields of Eston. It must be because theyve made it, so can cut the working classes free

Winston

Posts: 896 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #6 on: June 19, 2022, 06:58:04 PM » Whats wrong man brain?



I hope you get well soon and figures crossed for you on Monday.



I would of thought by the sounds of it you would qualify for full disability living allowance



Its a shame its just the unions now who seem to be single handily opposing the government.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 511 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #8 on: June 19, 2022, 08:12:30 PM » Cheers Guys, it's been bizarre to say the least. The "brain wrong" thing was Warnecke's Encephalophy (sp) which is an acute Vitamin A&B deficiency, so I was off with the Fairies for a good while. (Some might say still am!) Reality of it was me ending being taken into hospital weighing 8 stone. Recovered from the brain wrong with no permanent impairment, but not like I used to be. The 40 day wait looked very ominous, but after a five hour wait was told I was "C" word clear, but still might have something wrong with my blood, which they'd phone at some point about, but if it got to 6pm on the Monday with no call that was clear too, which it was. That's when the problems with arms and legs came to the fore, was put on more medication, top half has responded but not the legs. That I can handle, after dropping out of Poly 40 odd years ago to become a Roadie, then moving into theatre, I'm proud of the hard graft I've put in over the years, along with the use of my brain on a lot of advanced automation technology. I'm 60 next year, and can deal with that knowing I've put in an honest shift and will still try to according to how I can work round. Can't imagine not working!

Bernie

Posts: 7 653 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:11:04 PM »



Would you want your Mrs working in an environment like this?



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10933939/Network-Rail-staff-discriminated-against-female-colleague-watching-porn-asking-oral-sex.html

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 694 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:13:08 PM » I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.

Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts



kippers

Posts: 3 303 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:05:16 PM » Think the job losses is a red herring.

Actually Doom, the inflation rate is 9%, and is probably temporary.



calamity

Crabamity





Posts: 8 559Crabamity Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:46:52 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 04:13:08 PM I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.

Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts



Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts



The old divide and conquer.



There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.

I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.



I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.