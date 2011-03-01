I get that there will have to be job losses as the railways adapt to post covid WFH environment but to put pay freezes on public sector workers when inflation is at 11% is a piss take and a legitimate reason to take industrial action I would say.
Most private industry is throwing the cash around to look after and retain staff, dont see why we should expect rail workers to have real world pay cuts
The old divide and conquer.
There is no money being thrown around in the private sector, proper pay rises are few and far between and people are lucky if they get inflation. Nobody is coming out of this flush, except the usual cronies with their snouts in the trough. Would suggest the public sector did far better than the private sector during and after Covid.
I don't disagree with union activity, just sick of the divide and conquer bullshit.