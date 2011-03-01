Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.
I'm right behind them, as for class status? Just spent over a year in hospital with all sorts wrong with mw including prospect of brain-wrong man mental for rest of my life, then waiting 40 days to find out rest of my life would be up by Xmas. Now out and stuck in a box room till a council flat becomes vacant, legs and arms not working properly and waiting till Monday, to find out if they ever will again! "On" sickness benefit, but not seen any yet since February when the ferlough ended and I found out that someone else had used my phone to resign me from my job, so also a 5 figure sum out of pocket from sick pay! Yeah, very comfortable!