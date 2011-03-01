Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 587 Rail Strike and Boreme « on: Today at 02:14:15 PM » Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better. Logged

Posts: 896 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:47:55 PM » I support the unions and workers



Posts: 3 302 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:15:02 PM » The railways are still getting back on there feet after the pandemic. Been loads of investment, hiring and covid support too and yet this is what a union can do to the company, for what is essentially, little gain except for a show of strength.

Posts: 7 511 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:19:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:14:15 PM Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.



I'm right behind them, as for class status? Just spent over a year in hospital with all sorts wrong with mw including prospect of brain-wrong man mental for rest of my life, then waiting 40 days to find out rest of my life would be up by Xmas. Now out and stuck in a box room till a council flat becomes vacant, legs and arms not working properly and waiting till Monday, to find out if they ever will again! "On" sickness benefit, but not seen any yet since February when the ferlough ended and I found out that someone else had used my phone to resign me from my job, so also a 5 figure sum out of pocket from sick pay! Yeah, very comfortable!

Posts: 17 724 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:40:37 PM » Im middle class by many labels, but not in my brain. Seems they want to buy n the

He workers t&cs and tell them to shut the fuck up. Like, yeah.



Cant believe Whinney Banks boys talking like the playing fields of Eston. It must be because theyve made it, so can cut the working classes free

Posts: 896 Re: Rail Strike and Boreme « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:58:04 PM » Whats wrong man brain?



I hope you get well soon and figures crossed for you on Monday.



I would of thought by the sounds of it you would qualify for full disability living allowance



Its a shame its just the unions now who seem to be single handily opposing the government.