June 19, 2022, 09:22:21 PM
Author Topic: Rail Strike and Boreme  (Read 132 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 587


« on: Today at 02:14:15 PM »
Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.
Winston
Posts: 896



« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:47:55 PM »
I support the unions and workers

Trains in this country are a joke
kippers
Posts: 3 302


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:15:02 PM »
The railways are still getting back on there feet after the pandemic.  Been loads of investment, hiring and covid support too and yet this is what a union can do to the company, for what is essentially, little gain except for a show of strength.
   
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 587


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:06 PM »
RMT heading the same way as the NUM.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 511


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:14:15 PM
Massive support from the usual suspects. Most of whom seem to live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle. Bless them they know no better.

I'm right behind them, as for class status? Just spent over a year in hospital with all sorts wrong with mw including prospect of brain-wrong man mental for rest of my life, then waiting 40 days to find out rest of my life would be up by Xmas. Now out and stuck in a box room till a council flat becomes vacant, legs and arms not working properly and waiting till Monday, to find out if they ever will again! "On" sickness benefit, but not seen any yet since February when the ferlough ended and I found out that someone else had used my phone to resign me from my job, so also a 5 figure sum out of pocket from sick pay! Yeah, very comfortable!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 724



« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:40:37 PM »
Im middle class by many labels, but not in my brain. Seems they want to buy n the
He workers t&cs and tell them to shut the fuck up. Like, yeah.

Cant believe Whinney Banks boys talking like the playing fields of Eston. It must be because theyve made it, so can cut the working classes free
Winston
Posts: 896



« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:58:04 PM »
Whats wrong man brain?

I hope you get well soon and figures crossed for you on Monday.

I would of thought by the sounds of it you would qualify for full disability living allowance

Its a shame its just the unions now who seem to be single handily opposing the government.
kippers
Posts: 3 302


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:44:58 PM »
Yeah, hope you get sorted SWB.
Sounds a terrible situation.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 511


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:12:30 PM »
Cheers Guys, it's been bizarre to say the least. The "brain wrong" thing was Warnecke's Encephalophy (sp) which is an acute Vitamin A&B deficiency, so I was off with the Fairies for a good while. (Some might say still am!) Reality of it was me ending being taken into hospital weighing 8 stone. Recovered from the brain wrong with no permanent impairment, but not like I used to be. The 40 day wait looked very ominous, but after a five hour wait was told I was "C" word clear, but still might have something wrong with my blood, which they'd phone at some point about, but if it got to 6pm on the Monday with no call that was clear too, which it was. That's when the problems with arms and legs came to the fore, was put on more medication, top half has responded but not the legs. That I can handle, after dropping out of Poly 40 odd years ago to become a Roadie, then moving into theatre, I'm proud of the hard graft I've put in over the years, along with the use of my brain on a lot of advanced automation technology. I'm 60 next year, and can deal with that knowing I've put in an honest shift and will still try to according to how I can work round. Can't imagine not working!
