August 10, 2022, 11:41:26 PM
Author Topic: Any transfer news?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #50 on: July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM »
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #51 on: July 07, 2022, 04:08:08 PM »


 :like:
calamity
Posts: 8 587

Crabamity


« Reply #52 on: July 08, 2022, 09:19:17 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.


Grade A comeback there Bill. Typed on phone, autocorrect quite obviously since the name was spelled correctly the second time I typed it.

How about trying to answer the point?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #53 on: July 08, 2022, 11:18:19 AM »
Coburn has no real pace. I suppose he could be used as a  battering ram type of old fashioned CF,but only as an impact sub when things are going wrong. Boro need at least two clinical finishers, one in the Bernie Slaven mode and another a la Marco Branca.
John Theone
Posts: 546



« Reply #54 on: July 10, 2022, 12:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.


Quote spacker!

 :nige: :alf: charles
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #55 on: July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM »
On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
 Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!
John Theone
Posts: 546



« Reply #56 on: July 10, 2022, 05:38:03 PM »
kippers
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #57 on: July 10, 2022, 06:19:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM
On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
 Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!

You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd.   
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #58 on: July 10, 2022, 07:51:41 PM »
Im sure other clubs buy dud strikers too,but I think Boro must hold the record in recent years.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #59 on: July 12, 2022, 01:30:51 PM »
BREAKING📛 72 year old Antonio Conte is delighted as @SpursOfficial
 & @Boro
 finally agree a fee for 40 year old @DjedSpence



 rava rava rava
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #60 on: July 12, 2022, 02:07:24 PM »
Many a true word spoken in jest. :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #61 on: July 14, 2022, 09:11:21 PM »
Zack Steffen is in Middlesbrough now undergoing his medical ahead of a season-long loan at #Boro 💪

[via @PaulTenorio
]




 :like:
headset
Posts: 5 708


« Reply #62 on: July 15, 2022, 06:13:19 AM »
get up there - blue moon!  :mido:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #63 on: July 15, 2022, 09:02:31 AM »
Spence going for £12 million. Thats about right. I dont think he will be a regular for Spurs.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #64 on: July 15, 2022, 12:52:32 PM »
Now the boringSpence saga is over can we have two strikers by the 30th?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #65 on: July 18, 2022, 09:46:28 AM »
Still no sign of any marquee signings. Perhaps its too hot to be in a big tent.
kippers
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #66 on: July 18, 2022, 10:55:15 AM »
He is wanting to send out young lads on loan.

I'd hang fire with that idea for now Chris.

We are clearly paying a recruitment department way too much money.

Even the Blackburn lad came here because Mogga told him to.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 739



« Reply #67 on: July 20, 2022, 11:47:22 AM »
Did we actually sign fhaf right sided wing back from Blackburn?
kippers
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #68 on: July 20, 2022, 02:36:41 PM »
No
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #69 on: July 21, 2022, 11:04:17 AM »
Any sign of any strikers being signed before opening day? Just asking.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #70 on: July 22, 2022, 06:59:52 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1550195639866236929

 :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #71 on: July 22, 2022, 07:09:18 PM »
Sounds promising.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #72 on: July 24, 2022, 05:51:46 PM »
Now less than a week to go and still no strike force.
BigNasty
Posts: 2 211

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #73 on: July 26, 2022, 03:08:40 PM »
Marcus  forss.
headset
Posts: 5 708


« Reply #74 on: July 26, 2022, 03:11:51 PM »
the nasty has spoken - no doubt it will be proper ITK stuff

the nasty is the real deal on ITK :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #75 on: July 26, 2022, 04:07:23 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/fulham-striker-rodrigo-muniz-profiled-24576614

 :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #76 on: July 30, 2022, 08:06:56 AM »
I dont think the current squad is any better than last season. Still short of two strikers and at least another midfielder now.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #77 on: August 01, 2022, 04:00:23 PM »
Is it just me that finds Wilders utterances borderline gibberish?
headset
Posts: 5 708


« Reply #78 on: August 02, 2022, 06:23:36 AM »
let's hope the wait is worth it - we do need players.


30 odd million in debt might mean not all of it will get spent.


even the ra ra lot OTR (not shouty's lot ) the moon heads often forget the debt we/gibson carries
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #79 on: August 02, 2022, 12:37:48 PM »
And still it rumbles on. Absolute farce.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 800



« Reply #80 on: August 02, 2022, 12:52:42 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 02, 2022, 12:37:48 PM
And still it rumbles on. Absolute farce.

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #81 on: August 02, 2022, 01:01:43 PM »
It must have been obvious all last season that we lacked quality strikers. The season has now begun and we still need quality strikers. I dont count Forss. Hes probably no better than the dross we brought in last season.
headset
Posts: 5 708


« Reply #82 on: August 02, 2022, 03:34:49 PM »
reading OTR - that indeedido knows his financial onions and he does talk a lot of sense - now he seems to think we do a few quid to burn...

lets see how this one pans out - it sort of baffles me but he FFP but he comes across very knowledgeable when it comes to getting his point over...


time will tell here - I doubt Gibson will splash it all on the lad from Coventry - I think Britt has put him off going too big again on one transfer

Let us see come  the end of the  window who we get in
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #83 on: August 03, 2022, 06:32:53 PM »
I wonder how much money Boro are prepared to spend on strikers? My guess is a total of £15million and that includes Forss. About £12 million on two strikers.
calamity
Posts: 8 587

Crabamity


« Reply #84 on: August 03, 2022, 06:55:54 PM »
Id be surprised if we spent over £5m during the rest of the window, in total.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #85 on: August 03, 2022, 08:46:23 PM »
If thats right then it will have to be loans.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #86 on: August 04, 2022, 10:22:01 PM »
Virtually at the second game of the season. Where are these two exciting deals Wilder was talking about?
headset
Posts: 5 708


« Reply #87 on: August 06, 2022, 08:39:48 AM »
it looks like your load came a bit early then billy lad,,,, that transfer smell is in the air


give it til the end of the month before putting your boots on lad ...... leave the early bitch fest for shouty and the roar lot monkey
plazmuh
Posts: 14 677


« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:26:51 PM »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe is in England in order to be unveiled as new Middlesbrough player. Deal was signed on Tuesday and medical also completed - done and sealed. 🔴🇺🇸 #Boro

Official statement now expected on Wednesday.
Image



 :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:32:18 PM »
Yes,but can he put chances away? I hope so.
Robbso
Posts: 16 142


« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:06:48 PM »
Hoppe signed :like:
calamity
Posts: 8 587

Crabamity


« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:16:48 PM »
Has there even been a prolific American striker? Maybe not prolific, but Dempsey who played for Fulham had a couple of decent seasons? Dont remember any others to be honest.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:56:02 PM »
Sounds as if the performance against Barnsley is woeful.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:38:35 PM »
Barnsley score in the 93 minute.  Dear me just when you thought it couldnt get any worse.  I wonder what philosophical gems Wilder will come out with now.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 537


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:41:45 PM »
Uninspiring signings in what has turned out to be another shambles in the transfer window thus far, best players sold, and knocked out of the league cup in the first round at home to a poor Barnsley side.

The future is looking bleak with Gibson at the helm
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:47:07 PM »
 But some find it impossible to comprehend life after Gibbo. He will go on,and on,and on,until Boro find their true level. Probably League One.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:03:20 PM »
Getting knocked out of this Mickey Mouse competition isnt a big deal. Beating Sheffield United on Sunday is now massive. I cant see it happening with this thread bare squad. Yes weve signed a couple of cast offs but they wont figure on Sunday. Wouldnt surprise me in the least if Wilder has gone by the end of September.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 683


« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:13:42 PM »
The big question is,does Wilder actually know what he is doing? Its debatable.
