Author Topic: Any transfer news?  (Read 3402 times)
Bill Buxton
« Reply #50 on: July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM »
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.
plazmuh
« Reply #51 on: July 07, 2022, 04:08:08 PM »


calamity
« Reply #52 on: July 08, 2022, 09:19:17 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.


Grade A comeback there Bill. Typed on phone, autocorrect quite obviously since the name was spelled correctly the second time I typed it.

How about trying to answer the point?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #53 on: July 08, 2022, 11:18:19 AM »
Coburn has no real pace. I suppose he could be used as a  battering ram type of old fashioned CF,but only as an impact sub when things are going wrong. Boro need at least two clinical finishers, one in the Bernie Slaven mode and another a la Marco Branca.
John Theone
« Reply #54 on: July 10, 2022, 12:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.

Your credibility is on par with Boris

How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him

I believe he is called Josh Coburn.


Quote spacker!

Bill Buxton
« Reply #55 on: July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM »
On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
 Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!
John Theone
« Reply #56 on: July 10, 2022, 05:38:03 PM »
kippers
« Reply #57 on: July 10, 2022, 06:19:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM
On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
 Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!

You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd.   
Bill Buxton
« Reply #58 on: July 10, 2022, 07:51:41 PM »
Im sure other clubs buy dud strikers too,but I think Boro must hold the record in recent years.
plazmuh
« Reply #59 on: July 12, 2022, 01:30:51 PM »
BREAKING📛 72 year old Antonio Conte is delighted as @SpursOfficial
 & @Boro
 finally agree a fee for 40 year old @DjedSpence



 rava rava rava
Bill Buxton
« Reply #60 on: July 12, 2022, 02:07:24 PM »
Many a true word spoken in jest. :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #61 on: July 14, 2022, 09:11:21 PM »
Zack Steffen is in Middlesbrough now undergoing his medical ahead of a season-long loan at #Boro 💪

[via @PaulTenorio
]




 :like:
headset
« Reply #62 on: July 15, 2022, 06:13:19 AM »
get up there - blue moon!  :mido:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #63 on: July 15, 2022, 09:02:31 AM »
Spence going for £12 million. Thats about right. I dont think he will be a regular for Spurs.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #64 on: July 15, 2022, 12:52:32 PM »
Now the boringSpence saga is over can we have two strikers by the 30th?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #65 on: July 18, 2022, 09:46:28 AM »
Still no sign of any marquee signings. Perhaps its too hot to be in a big tent.
kippers
« Reply #66 on: July 18, 2022, 10:55:15 AM »
He is wanting to send out young lads on loan.

I'd hang fire with that idea for now Chris.

We are clearly paying a recruitment department way too much money.

Even the Blackburn lad came here because Mogga told him to.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #67 on: July 20, 2022, 11:47:22 AM »
Did we actually sign fhaf right sided wing back from Blackburn?
kippers
« Reply #68 on: July 20, 2022, 02:36:41 PM »
No
Bill Buxton
« Reply #69 on: July 21, 2022, 11:04:17 AM »
Any sign of any strikers being signed before opening day? Just asking.
plazmuh
« Reply #70 on: July 22, 2022, 06:59:52 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1550195639866236929

 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #71 on: July 22, 2022, 07:09:18 PM »
Sounds promising.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #72 on: July 24, 2022, 05:51:46 PM »
Now less than a week to go and still no strike force.
BigNasty
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:08:40 PM »
Marcus  forss.
headset
« Reply #74 on: Today at 03:11:51 PM »
the nasty has spoken - no doubt it will be proper ITK stuff

the nasty is the real deal on ITK :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #75 on: Today at 04:07:23 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/fulham-striker-rodrigo-muniz-profiled-24576614

 :like:
