Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #50 on: July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM » Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.



Your credibility is on par with Boris



How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him



I believe he is called Josh Coburn.



Your credibility is on par with BorisHow do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about himI believe he is called Josh Coburn. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #53 on: July 08, 2022, 11:18:19 AM » Coburn has no real pace. I suppose he could be used as a  battering ram type of old fashioned CF,but only as an impact sub when things are going wrong. Boro need at least two clinical finishers, one in the Bernie Slaven mode and another a la Marco Branca. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #55 on: July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM » On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.

Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!! Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 326





Posts: 3 326 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #57 on: July 10, 2022, 06:19:22 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.

Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!



You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd. You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #58 on: July 10, 2022, 07:51:41 PM » Im sure other clubs buy dud strikers too,but I think Boro must hold the record in recent years. Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 667





Posts: 14 667 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #59 on: July 12, 2022, 01:30:51 PM »

& @Boro

finally agree a fee for 40 year old @DjedSpence







BREAKING📛 72 year old Antonio Conte is delighted as @SpursOfficial& @Borofinally agree a fee for 40 year old @DjedSpence Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 667





Posts: 14 667 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #61 on: July 14, 2022, 09:11:21 PM »



[via @PaulTenorio

]









Zack Steffen is in Middlesbrough now undergoing his medical ahead of a season-long loan at #Boro 💪[via @PaulTenorio Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #64 on: July 15, 2022, 12:52:32 PM » Now the boringSpence saga is over can we have two strikers by the 30th? Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 637





Posts: 5 637 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #65 on: July 18, 2022, 09:46:28 AM » Still no sign of any marquee signings. Perhaps its too hot to be in a big tent. Logged