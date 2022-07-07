|
calamity
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.
Your credibility is on par with Boris
How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him
I believe he is called Josh Coburn.
Grade A comeback there Bill. Typed on phone, autocorrect quite obviously since the name was spelled correctly the second time I typed it.
How about trying to answer the point?
