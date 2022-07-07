Welcome,
July 12, 2022, 04:59:26 PM
Any transfer news?
Topic: Any transfer news?
Bill Buxton
Re: Any transfer news?
July 07, 2022, 01:55:10 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 07, 2022, 12:39:37 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 07, 2022, 09:55:32 AM
Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.
Your credibility is on par with Boris
How do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about him
I believe he is called Josh Coburn.
plazmuh
Re: Any transfer news?
July 07, 2022, 04:08:08 PM
calamity
Re: Any transfer news?
July 08, 2022, 09:19:17 AM
Grade A comeback there Bill. Typed on phone, autocorrect quite obviously since the name was spelled correctly the second time I typed it.
How about trying to answer the point?
Bill Buxton
Re: Any transfer news?
July 08, 2022, 11:18:19 AM
Coburn has no real pace. I suppose he could be used as a battering ram type of old fashioned CF,but only as an impact sub when things are going wrong. Boro need at least two clinical finishers, one in the Bernie Slaven mode and another a la Marco Branca.
John Theone
Re: Any transfer news?
July 10, 2022, 12:33:51 PM
Quote spacker!
Bill Buxton
Re: Any transfer news?
July 10, 2022, 02:23:42 PM
On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!
John Theone
Re: Any transfer news?
July 10, 2022, 05:38:03 PM
kippers
Re: Any transfer news?
July 10, 2022, 06:19:22 PM
You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd.
Bill Buxton
Re: Any transfer news?
July 10, 2022, 07:51:41 PM
Im sure other clubs buy dud strikers too,but I think Boro must hold the record in recent years.
plazmuh
Re: Any transfer news?
Today
Today at 01:30:51 PM
BREAKING📛 72 year old Antonio Conte is delighted as @SpursOfficial
& @Boro
finally agree a fee for 40 year old @DjedSpence
Bill Buxton
Re: Any transfer news?
Today
Today at 02:07:24 PM
Many a true word spoken in jest.
