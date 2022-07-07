On the striker front. Is Jordan Rhodes and Dwight Gayle the height of Boros ambition? They are both past it. The Spence farrago just seems to drag on and on. It should have been obvious to Wilder by March that his up front loan signings were utter gash. We now have a club ostensibly going to push for promotion,without ANY notable strikers.The main issue in this club for nearly two decades is that the planks up front cant take chances.
Wilders utterances after the York game were bemoaning this inability to put the ball in the net. Well its about time they did something about it. Less than two weeks now when WBA turn up at the Riverside !!!
You could also that whenever we buy big on strikers, they turn out to be turd.