Unfortunately for such a long time now Boro have consistently signed dud strikers,even when they splashed the cash. I suspect the Spence money ( when it eventually arrives), wont all be spent on players. No decent strikers then no serious contender for promotion. Its simply a fact of football. The other unfortunate thing is we do not produce home grown striker talent. Coburn certainly isnt good enough.



Your credibility is on par with BorisHow do you know Cobden isnt good enough, hes a kid whos done alright when hes come in. Can finish too. Maybe hell develop. Your poster boy mr William sharpe has had comparable spells to Coburn, doesnt stop you rattling on about himI believe he is called Josh Coburn.