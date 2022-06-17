Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 06, 2022, 03:15:58 PM
Author Topic: Any transfer news?  (Read 2033 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM »
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM »
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #2 on: June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM »
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM »
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️

Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.

[via @footyinsider247
]



 :like:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: June 19, 2022, 02:11:54 PM »
Two strikers and a goalkeeper seems to be the priority

Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM »
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.
plazmuh
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2022, 07:00:42 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/jonny-howson-signs-new-boro-deal

 :like:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.

 Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years

plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: June 24, 2022, 02:12:26 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/darragh-lenihan-signs-up-for-the-boro




 :like:
beamishboro
« Reply #9 on: June 24, 2022, 05:26:19 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.

 Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years



 :mido: :alastair: :homer:
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: June 25, 2022, 11:33:15 AM »
Shapeing  up nicely , creative MF , 2 Forwards  ? then we are neaerly there
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: June 26, 2022, 12:52:08 PM »
No where near enough business done to create a promotion chasing team.
 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: June 26, 2022, 02:44:33 PM »
It seems we are interested in Mc Goldrick.  He will be 35 in November FFS!  Meanwhile Burnley have signed Scot Twine who shows real promise.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: June 27, 2022, 04:11:42 PM »
Seems its almost a done deal. Hopefully just back up or a last 20 minutes.
plazmuh
« Reply #14 on: June 28, 2022, 12:31:26 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-summer-transfer-window-rumours-23949070

 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: June 28, 2022, 02:18:17 PM »
Still need to get at least two strikers who can end Boros inability to take chances.
kippers
« Reply #16 on: June 28, 2022, 03:25:09 PM »
Wilder said we will be having marquee signings
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: June 28, 2022, 05:06:35 PM »
Does that mean he will be using a very big tent?
kippers
« Reply #18 on: June 28, 2022, 06:49:47 PM »
That's what I thought. What a strange thing to say .
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: June 28, 2022, 07:58:43 PM »
Just signed Man City second string keeper.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #20 on: June 28, 2022, 10:42:18 PM »
What happened to Adam Armstrong? Wikipedia had him down as a Boro player on loan from Southampton over a week ago. Since then not a fucking sausage on any media outlet.....now Wikipedia has him back as a Southampton player on loan to no cunt. He could be the 14 goal a season striker we're crying out for. I'm being semi-serious. If one of our strikers had got 14 league goals last season, we'd have probably made the playoffs. And lost.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #21 on: June 29, 2022, 09:59:42 AM »
That new keeper is a player !


https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-transfer-zack-steffen-24346678.amp
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: June 29, 2022, 10:57:29 AM »
TBH, if he's keeper for a decent international side and second string at City, then I'm happy with this indeed
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: June 29, 2022, 06:26:15 PM »
Still waiting for those two strikers.
plazmuh
« Reply #24 on: June 29, 2022, 07:10:46 PM »
#MCFC goalkeeper Zak Steffen is poised to join #Boro. Chris Wilder's side doing some good business this window.

@talkSPORT



 :like:
John Theone
« Reply #25 on: June 29, 2022, 08:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 29, 2022, 06:26:15 PM
Still waiting for those two strikers.

Still waiting - for you to post some(any)thing positive about the Boro

Miserable cunt
beamishboro
« Reply #26 on: June 29, 2022, 11:29:30 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on June 29, 2022, 08:40:46 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 29, 2022, 06:26:15 PM
Still waiting for those two strikers.

Still waiting - for you to post some(any)thing positive about the Boro

Miserable cunt



 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: June 30, 2022, 08:10:24 AM »
Apart from the lack of a decent keeper the major weakness of the squad was the woeful caliber of our four strikers. If you are looking for negativity then that was it,and it still hasnt been addressed.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #28 on: June 30, 2022, 09:51:09 AM »
There's still time William, it'll be resolved long before you appear to be a genuine 'Boro fan  mcl
plazmuh
« Reply #29 on: June 30, 2022, 12:52:30 PM »
No Striker news

But a pre season sell out

https://www.facebook.com/

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #30 on: June 30, 2022, 12:56:35 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
15h
Could we please get an applause in the 57th minute for Uncle Kev in this Saturdays friendly against @bishopafc
?! 👏

One of #Boros biggest fans that recently passed away ❤️



 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #31 on: June 30, 2022, 01:05:03 PM »
Tweet
See new Tweets
Conversation
Chris Brown
@KrisKris342333
1 x adult and 2x kids qr code tickets available for bishop aukland on Saturday @BoroTicketNews
 @Boro
12:44 PM · Jun 30, 2022·Twitter for Android


 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #32 on: June 30, 2022, 01:06:18 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/jonny-howson-sets-middlesbrough-target-for-next-season-after-sealing-fresh-agreement/

 :like: :like: :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #33 on: June 30, 2022, 04:41:02 PM »
30th of July will soon be upon us.
plazmuh
« Reply #34 on: June 30, 2022, 09:45:31 PM »
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2022/06/25/how-middlesbrough-xi-may-look-on-opening-day-lenihan-and-7-signings/

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #35 on: July 02, 2022, 04:16:13 PM »
🚨 | Chris Wilder has hinted that Tommy Smith will be offered a deal at Middlesbrough if Djed Spence completes his move to Tottenham.

[@Scottwilsonecho
]

#Boro | #UTB

 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #36 on: July 03, 2022, 12:50:39 PM »
Now Wilder himself is hinting that there are real difficulties in signing the strikers he wants.



John Theone
« Reply #37 on: July 04, 2022, 04:00:08 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 30, 2022, 12:56:35 PM
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
15h
Could we please get an applause in the 57th minute for Uncle Kev in this Saturdays friendly against @bishopafc
?! 👏

One of #Boros biggest fans that recently passed away ❤️



 :like:

Wont get from me - this sort of thing is pointless and has no place in Sport

Put an advert in the Gazette!

I'm the Boro's number one fan anyway so Uncle Kev is a bit of a fraud!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #38 on: July 04, 2022, 07:12:50 PM »
I suppose the answer to my question is not a lot.
kippers
« Reply #39 on: July 04, 2022, 07:54:07 PM »
Apparently Spence is off to Spurs. Probably before xmas.

Been going on long enough, maybe a better negotiation stance would be to tell them to fuck off.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #40 on: July 04, 2022, 11:55:56 PM »
I assume Spence is insured, and I assume whatever Spurs have offered would have a bearing on any payout. In which case why don't the Club arrange for Spence to report for training, then get the rest of the players to kick his cunt in? We get a payout; Spence gets his cunt kicked in AND misses out on his move, and Spurs go and get fucked. It's win win. Or win lose lose, if you're feeling empathetic.
Logged
BMX Bandit

« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 PM »
Hayden Coulson, Grant Hall, and Uche Ikpeazu have all been placed on the out the door list.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:12:14 PM »
And still we await the arrival of at least two half decent strikers.
