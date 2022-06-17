Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 528Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #2 on: June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM » Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.



What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Posts: 14 632 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #3 on: June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM »



Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.



[via @footyinsider247

]







#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.[via @footyinsider247

Posts: 5 605 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM » I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.



Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years



Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years

Logged

Posts: 1 082 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #10 on: June 25, 2022, 11:33:15 AM » Shapeing up nicely , creative MF , 2 Forwards ? then we are neaerly there

Posts: 5 605 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #12 on: June 26, 2022, 02:44:33 PM » It seems we are interested in Mc Goldrick. He will be 35 in November FFS! Meanwhile Burnley have signed Scot Twine who shows real promise.

Posts: 5 605 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #15 on: June 28, 2022, 02:18:17 PM » Still need to get at least two strikers who can end Boros inability to take chances.

Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 540Infant Herpes Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #20 on: June 28, 2022, 10:42:18 PM » What happened to Adam Armstrong? Wikipedia had him down as a Boro player on loan from Southampton over a week ago. Since then not a fucking sausage on any media outlet.....now Wikipedia has him back as a Southampton player on loan to no cunt. He could be the 14 goal a season striker we're crying out for. I'm being semi-serious. If one of our strikers had got 14 league goals last season, we'd have probably made the playoffs. And lost.

Posts: 14 632 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #24 on: June 29, 2022, 07:10:46 PM »



@talkSPORT







#MCFC goalkeeper Zak Steffen is poised to join #Boro. Chris Wilder's side doing some good business this window.@talkSPORT

Posts: 5 605 Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #27 on: June 30, 2022, 08:10:24 AM » Apart from the lack of a decent keeper the major weakness of the squad was the woeful caliber of our four strikers. If you are looking for negativity then that was it,and it still hasnt been addressed.

Crabamity





Posts: 8 561Crabamity Re: Any transfer news? « Reply #28 on: June 30, 2022, 09:51:09 AM » There's still time William, it'll be resolved long before you appear to be a genuine 'Boro fan

Chris Brown
@KrisKris342333
1 x adult and 2x kids qr code tickets available for bishop aukland on Saturday @BoroTicketNews
@Boro
12:44 PM · Jun 30, 2022·Twitter for Android