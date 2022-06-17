Welcome,
June 30, 2022, 01:02:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Any transfer news?
Author
Topic: Any transfer news? (Read 1353 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Any transfer news?
«
on:
June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 137
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #1 on:
June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 528
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #2 on:
June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #3 on:
June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️
Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.
[via @footyinsider247
]
Winston
Posts: 896
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #4 on:
June 19, 2022, 02:11:54 PM
Two strikers and a goalkeeper seems to be the priority
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #5 on:
June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #6 on:
June 21, 2022, 07:00:42 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/jonny-howson-signs-new-boro-deal
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 701
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.
Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #8 on:
June 24, 2022, 02:12:26 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/darragh-lenihan-signs-up-for-the-boro
beamishboro
Posts: 101
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #9 on:
June 24, 2022, 05:26:19 PM
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 081
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #10 on:
June 25, 2022, 11:33:15 AM
Shapeing up nicely , creative MF , 2 Forwards ? then we are neaerly there
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #11 on:
June 26, 2022, 12:52:08 PM
No where near enough business done to create a promotion chasing team.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #12 on:
June 26, 2022, 02:44:33 PM
It seems we are interested in Mc Goldrick. He will be 35 in November FFS! Meanwhile Burnley have signed Scot Twine who shows real promise.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #13 on:
June 27, 2022, 04:11:42 PM
Seems its almost a done deal. Hopefully just back up or a last 20 minutes.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #14 on:
June 28, 2022, 12:31:26 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-summer-transfer-window-rumours-23949070
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #15 on:
June 28, 2022, 02:18:17 PM
Still need to get at least two strikers who can end Boros inability to take chances.
kippers
Posts: 3 306
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #16 on:
June 28, 2022, 03:25:09 PM
Wilder said we will be having marquee signings
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #17 on:
June 28, 2022, 05:06:35 PM
Does that mean he will be using a very big tent?
kippers
Posts: 3 306
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #18 on:
June 28, 2022, 06:49:47 PM
That's what I thought. What a strange thing to say .
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #19 on:
June 28, 2022, 07:58:43 PM
Just signed Man City second string keeper.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 539
Infant Herpes
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #20 on:
June 28, 2022, 10:42:18 PM
What happened to Adam Armstrong? Wikipedia had him down as a Boro player on loan from Southampton over a week ago. Since then not a fucking sausage on any media outlet.....now Wikipedia has him back as a Southampton player on loan to no cunt. He could be the 14 goal a season striker we're crying out for. I'm being semi-serious. If one of our strikers had got 14 league goals last season, we'd have probably made the playoffs. And lost.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 137
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:42 AM »
That new keeper is a player !
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-transfer-zack-steffen-24346678.amp
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 740
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:29 AM »
TBH, if he's keeper for a decent international side and second string at City, then I'm happy with this indeed
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:15 PM »
Still waiting for those two strikers.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:46 PM »
#MCFC goalkeeper Zak Steffen is poised to join #Boro. Chris Wilder's side doing some good business this window.
@talkSPORT
John Theone
Posts: 536
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 06:26:15 PM
Still waiting for those two strikers.
Still waiting - for you to post some(any)thing positive about the Boro
Miserable cunt
beamishboro
Posts: 101
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:30 PM »
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 603
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:10:24 AM »
Apart from the lack of a decent keeper the major weakness of the squad was the woeful caliber of our four strikers. If you are looking for negativity then that was it,and it still hasnt been addressed.
calamity
Posts: 8 561
Crabamity
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 09:51:09 AM »
There's still time William, it'll be resolved long before you appear to be a genuine 'Boro fan
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:52:30 PM »
No Striker news
But a pre season sell out
https://www.facebook.com/
plazmuh
Posts: 14 628
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 12:56:35 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
15h
Could we please get an applause in the 57th minute for Uncle Kev in this Saturdays friendly against @bishopafc
?! 👏
One of #Boros biggest fans that recently passed away ❤️
