June 28, 2022, 11:15:30 PM
Author Topic: Any transfer news?  (Read 1102 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM »
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM »
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #2 on: June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM »
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM »
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️

Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.

[via @footyinsider247
]



 :like:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: June 19, 2022, 02:11:54 PM »
Two strikers and a goalkeeper seems to be the priority

Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM »
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.
plazmuh
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2022, 07:00:42 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/jonny-howson-signs-new-boro-deal

 :like:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.

 Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years

plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: June 24, 2022, 02:12:26 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/darragh-lenihan-signs-up-for-the-boro




 :like:
« Last Edit: June 24, 2022, 02:14:32 PM by plazmuh » Logged
beamishboro
« Reply #9 on: June 24, 2022, 05:26:19 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.

 Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years



 :mido: :alastair: :homer:
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: June 25, 2022, 11:33:15 AM »
Shapeing  up nicely , creative MF , 2 Forwards  ? then we are neaerly there
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: June 26, 2022, 12:52:08 PM »
No where near enough business done to create a promotion chasing team.
 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: June 26, 2022, 02:44:33 PM »
It seems we are interested in Mc Goldrick.  He will be 35 in November FFS!  Meanwhile Burnley have signed Scot Twine who shows real promise.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 PM »
Seems its almost a done deal. Hopefully just back up or a last 20 minutes.
plazmuh
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:31:26 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-summer-transfer-window-rumours-23949070

 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:18:17 PM »
Still need to get at least two strikers who can end Boros inability to take chances.
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:25:09 PM »
Wilder said we will be having marquee signings
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:06:35 PM »
Does that mean he will be using a very big tent?
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:49:47 PM »
That's what I thought. What a strange thing to say .
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:58:43 PM »
Just signed Man City second string keeper.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:42:18 PM »
What happened to Adam Armstrong? Wikipedia had him down as a Boro player on loan from Southampton over a week ago. Since then not a fucking sausage on any media outlet.....now Wikipedia has him back as a Southampton player on loan to no cunt. He could be the 14 goal a season striker we're crying out for. I'm being semi-serious. If one of our strikers had got 14 league goals last season, we'd have probably made the playoffs. And lost.
Logged
