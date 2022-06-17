Welcome,
June 27, 2022, 10:20:40 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Any transfer news?
Author
Topic: Any transfer news? (Read 935 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 598
Any transfer news?
«
on:
June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 135
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #1 on:
June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 528
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #2 on:
June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 619
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #3 on:
June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️
Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.
[via @footyinsider247
]
Winston
Posts: 896
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #4 on:
June 19, 2022, 02:11:54 PM
Two strikers and a goalkeeper seems to be the priority
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 598
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #5 on:
June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 619
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #6 on:
June 21, 2022, 07:00:42 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/jonny-howson-signs-new-boro-deal
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 701
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.
Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years
plazmuh
Posts: 14 619
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #8 on:
June 24, 2022, 02:12:26 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/darragh-lenihan-signs-up-for-the-boro
beamishboro
Posts: 100
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #9 on:
June 24, 2022, 05:26:19 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.
Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 081
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #10 on:
June 25, 2022, 11:33:15 AM
Shapeing up nicely , creative MF , 2 Forwards ? then we are neaerly there
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 598
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:52:08 PM »
No where near enough business done to create a promotion chasing team.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 598
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 02:44:33 PM »
It seems we are interested in Mc Goldrick. He will be 35 in November FFS! Meanwhile Burnley have signed Scot Twine who shows real promise.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 598
Re: Any transfer news?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:11:42 PM »
Seems its almost a done deal. Hopefully just back up or a last 20 minutes.
